Social Review Roundup: "TRON: Ares" Social Reactions Praise a Dazzling New Chapter in the "TRON" Universe
Early reactions are beginning to roll in for TRON: Ares, and fans are sharing their excitement and first impressions about Disney’s latest addition to the iconic TRON universe.
Fans are calling TRON: Ares a full-on visual and auditory thrill ride, made to dazzle in IMAX 3D.
Early viewers are saying that while the rest of the cast delivers strong performances, Jared Leto feels miscast and lacks charisma in the film.
Others are praising Greta Lee for her performance and her character being a phenomenal "successor" to Kevin Flynn.
In addition to Greta Lee, many viewers are praising the performances of the other supporting women in the film, including Jodie Turner-Smith and Gillian Anderson.
Some fans note that while the story may stumble, the visuals are stunning, with many recommending experiencing the film in IMAX 3D.
Alongside the visual acclaim, early reviews frequently highlight the score by Nine Inch Nails as a standout element of the film.
People are also noting Evan Peters’ fantastic performance as a villain in the film.
Many early viewers are also praising TRON: Ares as a standout entry in the TRON franchise, noting it as one of the most visually striking and immersive films in the series. Going as far as to calling TRON: Ares one of the best films of the year.
We’ll see just how audiences respond to TRON: Ares when it hits theaters on October 10th in IMAX 3D.
More TRON: Ares News: