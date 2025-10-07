Social Review Roundup: "TRON: Ares" Social Reactions Praise a Dazzling New Chapter in the "TRON" Universe

Fans are raving about the neon-soaked visuals, pulse-pounding action, and immersive IMAX 3D experience, though opinions on the story and Jared Leto’s casting are mixed.

Early reactions are beginning to roll in for TRON: Ares, and fans are sharing their excitement and first impressions about Disney’s latest addition to the iconic TRON universe.

Fans are calling TRON: Ares a full-on visual and auditory thrill ride, made to dazzle in IMAX 3D.

Tron: Ares is an audiovisual spectacle. A film that was made to be experienced in IMAX 3D. #TronAres pic.twitter.com/OS1vWweyt3 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 7, 2025

In the previous #TRON films, there is a sense of wonder as humans enter the digital world and it was fantastic how that feeling was preserved as digital beings enter our physical world.



Tron Ares is a fun ride, visually stunning with a fantastic @nineinchnails score! pic.twitter.com/VsHKhHOWLX — Jeff Goldsmith (@yogoldsmith) October 7, 2025

Early viewers are saying that while the rest of the cast delivers strong performances, Jared Leto feels miscast and lacks charisma in the film.

In keeping with a long tradition of Tron films, TRON: ARES is visually captivating, entertaining, audibly stellar, but narratively hollow.



Jared Leto is grossly miscast, while the rest of the actors try their best to pick up the slack.



A real banger of a soundtrack pic.twitter.com/OajwKvzq84 — Ben Miller (@NebIsBen) October 7, 2025

#TronAres is the next classic Disney spectacle. The action is great, visuals are stunning, and the score is EVERYTHING. But this all has one big problem: Jared Leto's zero charisma. He does nothing but drag the movie, with his odd, off-putting choices. A must-see in 3D! pic.twitter.com/k4gYRuwF9K — 🔸 Juan* – Awards Season Expert (@filmsbyJuan) October 7, 2025

Others are praising Greta Lee for her performance and her character being a phenomenal "successor" to Kevin Flynn.

TRON: ARES rips. This franchise has always been a head of the curve and ARES is no different. Greta Lee is a perfect "successor" to Kevin Flynn. If you ever wanted to go on the grid, you're going to love it. pic.twitter.com/NVmDi0KS9M — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 7, 2025

The Ares character is intriguing. But the star is Greta Lee. Her character Eve shines! As does Jodie Turner Smith's Athena. It's so much fun! Truly an absolutely worthy addition and a true tribute to the original #Tron! #TronAres @DisneyStudios @Disney pic.twitter.com/JUUDcBWbj2 — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) October 7, 2025

In addition to Greta Lee, many viewers are praising the performances of the other supporting women in the film, including Jodie Turner-Smith and Gillian Anderson.

#TronAres’s aesthetics are slick, radical & eye-popping and the Nine Inch Nails score are new club classics that complement the visionary bedazzlement. The women (Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith & Gillian Anderson) steal the show, elevating their material. @Disney pic.twitter.com/fPJRknItuJ — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 7, 2025

#TronAres is a visually stunning film in every single way,



Its non-stop action, Jared Leto does a great job, but it the women who steal the show, Greta Lee is out standing. Plus the Nine Inch Nails score is a masterpiece and plays its own role in the film. pic.twitter.com/NcM68mcFN7 — Tyler Disney (@tylerdisney12) October 7, 2025

Some fans note that while the story may stumble, the visuals are stunning, with many recommending experiencing the film in IMAX 3D.

Tron Ares is visually stunning and has some of the best 3D I’ve seen in a decade (outside of the Avatar films). That said the movie’s plot is extremely dumb, and I just didn’t care about any of the characters. If after that reaction you still want to see it, IMAX 3D is a must. pic.twitter.com/FVSTohmtZz — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) October 7, 2025

Alongside the visual acclaim, early reviews frequently highlight the score by Nine Inch Nails as a standout element of the film.

Tron: Ares is was awesome! I’m a huge fan of this franchise and I loved this new chapter of the story! I was also blown away by the visuals and the NIN soundtrack! I can’t wait to watch it again! pic.twitter.com/OCVapXCQWI — GeekTyrant (@GeekTyrant) October 7, 2025

#TronAres is visually astounding and the NIN tracks go so hard.



The story’s middle portion is pretty thrilling & engaging before it gets a bit bogged with a supporting cast saddled to expositional efforts in the third act.



If you’re going, it’s an IMAX-must! pic.twitter.com/vKvv4KwXLJ — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 7, 2025

TRON: ARES is a good time. Combining mythos with technological advancements, there are nods to past projects while looking towards the future. Brilliant cast with stunning visual effects and a score I wanted injected into my veins. #TronAres #IMAX pic.twitter.com/fkliaZg3Q7 — film posers™️ Josie Marie 🇵🇸🇵🇷 (@TheJosieMarie) October 7, 2025

People are also noting Evan Peters’ fantastic performance as a villain in the film.

Tron: Ares is fantastic. Greta Lee steals scenes as does Evan Peters’ evil genius. Jeff Bridges’ scenes are brief, but you forget about Flynn since story enthralls you. NIN’s soundtrack works perfectly but the theater’s sound systems was overbearing at times. Great action scenes pic.twitter.com/2LvokaP5qM — CineMovie TV (@CineMovie) October 7, 2025

Tron: Ares begs to be seen on the biggest screen possible with the best sound system imaginable to take in its best parts. The NIN score is phenomenal! Visually stunning but suffers from a basic plot & basic characters. That said, Evan Peters is incredible as a villain. #TronAres pic.twitter.com/lsm28dpuOK — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) October 7, 2025

Many early viewers are also praising TRON: Ares as a standout entry in the TRON franchise, noting it as one of the most visually striking and immersive films in the series. Going as far as to calling TRON: Ares one of the best films of the year.

TRON: ARES IS ONE OF THE BEST MOVIES OF THE YEAR!!!!! So damn visually stunning 👌🏽



The best time you'll have in a movie theater! Jared Leto, Greta Lee, and Evan Peters are phenomenal, but Jodie Turner-Smith's performance is worthy of individual praise as she delivers such a… pic.twitter.com/Iox7Vasqtf — chalice✨ (@HeyChalice) October 7, 2025

We’ll see just how audiences respond to TRON: Ares when it hits theaters on October 10th in IMAX 3D.

