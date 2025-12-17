Go Behind the Tech That Brings Pandora to Life and Keeps Performances Authentic in "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
It's all about the details.
A new video is taking us behind-the-scenes to look at how some wondrous technology brings the stunning performances of the actors of Avatar: Fire and Ash to life.
What’s Happening:
- A new video has arrived showcasing some of the behind-the-scenes magic and technological wonder that has gone into the creation of Avatar: Fire and Ash.
- In the new video, James Cameron shows us how important the world-building and growth of Pandora and Avatar are to him.
- The video also includes Zoe Saldana and Kate Winslet, who comment on the motion capture aspects of film, breaking new ground in capturing the details of the actor’s performances throughout the new movie.
- You also catch glimpses of those captured performances and how they translate into the new film.
- Take a look at it all in the video below.
- Avatar: Fire and Ash takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.
- While the film has already earned a Golden Globe nomination for cinematic and box office achievement ahead of its release, it will also reportedly have a repeat viewing ticket sales generator for Marvel fans built in.
- Our own Ben Breitbart recently reviewed the film, saying that the latest chapter “elevates the entire saga.”
- Already, the film is on a few shortlists for Academy Award nominations, including Music, Sound, and Visual Effects categories.
- For more about how James Cameron brought the stunning worlds of Pandora to life, be sure to check out our interview below.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com