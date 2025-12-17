28 Films Earn California Tax Credits, Including a Mystery Project from 20th Century Studios
We're calling it now: It's the sequel to "Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion"
28 upcoming films have been given tax credits by the state of California, including a mystery project from 20th Century Studios.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that 28 upcoming film projects have been granted California tax incentives.
- Among the titles included in the list are a Snoop Dogg biopic from Universal, a film directed by Gina Rodriguez, and the anticipated return of director Ang Lee with Gold Mountain.
- The only Disney-related title included in the list is a film from 20th Century Studios titled Business Women.
- While nothing has been reported on this particular film yet, an iconic scene from a 1990s classic leads us to believe it might be an in-production sequel.
- Yes, a sequel to Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion is being produced by 20th Century Studios. It is possible, yet by no means confirmed, that Business Women could be the production title for the film.
- It also could be the actual title of the film, but we'd like to think the title would have Romy and Michele's names in there somewhere.
- Of course, it could also be none of the above.
- While the 1997 original wasn’t a 20th Century Studios production, the Disney-owned studio will take the reins from the now defunct and also Disney-owned Touchstone Pictures.
- Tim Federle, director of Disney+’s Better Nate Than Never and creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is set to direct.
- Robin Schiff, writer of the original film, has been tapped to scribe.
- Head over to Deadline to see the full list of films that have received tax credits from California.
