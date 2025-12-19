Fix It In Post: Director Confirms "Star Wars: Starfighter" Production is Complete

The movie is on track for a slated 2027 release.

It's all hands on deck for the upcoming Star Wars film as director Shawn Levy has revealed that production has wrapped on Star Wars: Starfighter.

What’s Happening:

Director Shawn Levy has taken to social media to share that production on Star Wars: Starfighter has wrapped and they will now be moving into post-production.

He shared the news on Instagram with a stunning black and white photo (below) of himself running along the set for the upcoming film.

It was back in August that Lucasfilm announced that production had officially begun on the project, which stars Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land).

The film will also star Oscar-nominated actress Amy Adams (Arrival, Enchanted, The Fighter), Matt Smith (Doctor Who) and Mia Goth (Pearl), while adding five new names to the list: Flynn Gray (Borderline), Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners), Jamael Westman (Good Grief), and Daniel Ings (The Crown).

Shawn Levy has recently helmed Deadpool & Wolverine, Free Guy, and before that, Night at the Museum, and has a string of fans he will be bringing with him over to his first foray into a galaxy far, far away.

As to be expected for a Star Wars film, plot details are quite hush-hushed at the moment with nothing too significant being revealed.

The film has been developing since 2022 with Jonathan Tropper writing the script.

When Gosling was announced to be in the production at Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, he said “The reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a great story with great and original characters. It’s filled with so much heart and adventure, and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn.”

Previously, Levy shared a photo from the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, featuring Gosling and Flynn Gray in costume with the sea behind them.

Star Wars: Starfighter is currently slated for a release on May 28th, 2027.



