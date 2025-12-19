Fix It In Post: Director Confirms "Star Wars: Starfighter" Production is Complete
The movie is on track for a slated 2027 release.
It's all hands on deck for the upcoming Star Wars film as director Shawn Levy has revealed that production has wrapped on Star Wars: Starfighter.
What’s Happening:
- Director Shawn Levy has taken to social media to share that production on Star Wars: Starfighter has wrapped and they will now be moving into post-production.
- He shared the news on Instagram with a stunning black and white photo (below) of himself running along the set for the upcoming film.
- It was back in August that Lucasfilm announced that production had officially begun on the project, which stars Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land).
- The film will also star Oscar-nominated actress Amy Adams (Arrival, Enchanted, The Fighter), Matt Smith (Doctor Who) and Mia Goth (Pearl), while adding five new names to the list: Flynn Gray (Borderline), Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners), Jamael Westman (Good Grief), and Daniel Ings (The Crown).
- Shawn Levy has recently helmed Deadpool & Wolverine, Free Guy, and before that, Night at the Museum, and has a string of fans he will be bringing with him over to his first foray into a galaxy far, far away.
- As to be expected for a Star Wars film, plot details are quite hush-hushed at the moment with nothing too significant being revealed.
- The film has been developing since 2022 with Jonathan Tropper writing the script.
- When Gosling was announced to be in the production at Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, he said “The reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a great story with great and original characters. It’s filled with so much heart and adventure, and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn.”
- Previously, Levy shared a photo from the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, featuring Gosling and Flynn Gray in costume with the sea behind them.
- Star Wars: Starfighter is currently slated for a release on May 28th, 2027.