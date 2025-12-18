Simon Williams Takes the Stage in New "Wonder Man" Comic Series

Marvel unveils a new "Wonder Man" solo comic journey ahead of the Disney+ series' launch.

With a little over a month to go until the release of the Wonder Man series on Disney+, Marvel Comics is bringing Simon Williams back for a new solo comic series.

What's Happening:

Simon Williams makes it big in March, starring in an all-new limited comic series by superstar writer Gerry Duggan ( West Coast Avengers , Invincible Iron Man ) and acclaimed artist Mark Buckingham ( Miracleman ).

West Coast Avengers Invincible Iron Man Miracleman Wonder Man returns to Hollywood for action both on and off set! Using his ionic—and iconic—powers to keep Tinsel Town in line, Simon gets caught up in a deadly mystery involving an old friend. With Hellcat chasing his tail and studios demanding his head, Simon embarks on the adventure that will make or break his career.

Simon Williams has had his ups and down, from being manipulated into villainy by the Enchantress, to being one of the brightest stars in the Avengers! But just like Hollywood, no matter how low the lows, Simon keeps fighting the good fight! But what happens when the past finally catches up to him? Enter Randolph Chancellor: Simon’s former cellmate.

A saga sure to make headlines, Wonder Man is a perfect entry point to the multi-faceted character, mining his rich history and setting the stage for his next breakthrough role.

Check out the debut issue's cover and a few variant covers below, and pick up Wonder Man #1 for yourself on March 18th, 2026.

Meanwhile, Wonder Man will make his streaming debut on January 27th on Disney+.

More Marvel Comics News: