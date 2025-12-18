Marvel's Unlikeliest Heist Pair: Mary Jane's Venomous New Adventure with Black Cat

Mary Jane Watson is the new Venom, and she reunites with Black Cat over the course of two upcoming comics.
Marvel’s most unexpected duo is back, as Black Cat teams up with the all-new Venom – a.k.a. Mary Jane Watson.

What's Happening:

  • In yesterday’s Black Cat #5, part of writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Gleb Melnikov’s best-selling new run, Marvel’s greatest super thief found herself in trouble with the law…again. Luckily for Felicia, a certain red-headed super hero is in her corner. The relationship between Peter Parker’s greatest loves has blossomed in recent years, and the pair will reunite this March in Black Cat #7.
  • This time, three’s a crowd, because unbeknownst to Black Cat, Mary Jane is currently All-New Venom! Will Felicia be impressed with Mary Jane’s turn as a symbiote super hero? Or will Venom cause their unlikely bond to revert back to frenemies?
  • In this all-new arc, the uncatchable thief teams-up with the sinister symbiote to pull off the most daring and dangerous heist Felicia Hardy's ever attempted! Obstacles to overcome: Time. Space. Mind-melting interdimensional monstrosities. Spider-Man's rogues' gallery. Felicia and Venom's dark and violent past. All in a night's work.
  • Superstar artist Kaare Andrews spotlights the trio in a bold connecting piece that will be featured as variant covers for Black Cat #7 and #8.
  • Black Cat #7 hits comic book store shelves on February 11th, 2026.

What They're Saying:

  • Writer G. Willow Wilson: “I'm very excited to take on one of the most entertaining and dynamic friendships in the Marvel Universe. MJ and Felicia have a unique history together, and as MJ's role in the Spider-verse changes, putting these two characters on the page together is a fantastic storytelling opportunity. Longtime readers will love this. “

