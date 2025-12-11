New Marvel Video Looks Back at Wonder Man's Comic Book History, Bad Costume Choices Included

Simon Williams has had a very busy life as a villain, a superhero, a Hollywood actor, and more. Also, he dies a lot!

As Marvel Television's Wonder Man series approaches, Marvel has released a new video focused on the comic book history of the title character.

What's Happening:

The new Marvel Recap video is titled "The Many Lives of Wonder Man," focusing on the many twists and turns Simon Williams has gone through since the character was introduced in the pages of 1964's Avengers #9.

As the video notes -- both in its title and content -- one funny thing about Wonder Man is how many times the character has died (including in his very first appearance!) only to be resurrected, even in a genre where that tends to happen pretty frequently.

On top of that, Simon's uncertainty and insecurities has often left him changing careers, including spending considerable time as a Hollywood actor. That particular job is the focus of the new Disney+ live-action series, where Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play Simon.

The video also mentions another amusing but unfortunate element of Simon's history - a couple of very unfortunate costumes, including one infamous garish green one that we've seen get its own inclusion (albeit within an old movie about the fictional "Wonder Man" that Simon is auditioning to play a new version of) in trailers for Wonder Man.

The marketing for Wonder Man is beginning to pick up, with this video released right on the heels of another video this week featuring an in-universe interview with another actor character from the MCU, Trevor Slattery, with Ben Kingsley reprising his role from Iron Man 3 and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Created by Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton and Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest, the eight-episode Wonder Man premieres Tuesday, January 27th on Disney+.