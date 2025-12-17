Caught in the Web: The Mystery of Torment and the New Venom Revealed in "Death Spiral" Comic Crossover

Marvel's most dangerous trio team up against a mysterious killer in the new Marvel Comics crossover.

Spider-Man, Venom and Carnage will get caught in a Death Spiral with a new crossover from Marvel Comics this February.

What's Happening:

Marvel Comics have revealed a new crossover between Amazing Spider-Man, Venom, and Eddie Brock: Carnage, written by today’s acclaimed Spider-Man and symbiote storytellers—Joe Kelly (Amazing Spider-Man), Al Ewing (Venom), and Charles Soule (Eddie Brock: Carnage).

The new crossover will feature art from Ed McGuinness, Carlos Gómez, and Jesús Saíz.

The saga begins in Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1, a special one-shot in February, and continues in issues of Amazing Spider-Man and Venom through April.

Spider-Man returns to Earth just in time to face Carnage, who’s just discovered Spider-Man’s secret identity in the mind of his newest host, Eddie Brock! When Spider-Man and Venom team up against the killer symbiote, another shocking secret is revealed as Peter Park discovers that Mary Jane is the ALL-NEW VENOM! It’s a collision course of drama and danger that explodes with the arrival of Torment, a mysterious serial killer who will connect all three of them in a web of death. No one is safe as Spider-Man, Venom and Carnage join forces to figure out who Torment is and stop his killing spree against their loved ones before it’s too late!

Check out the new covers along with an event checklist below and preorder Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1 at your local comic shop today!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23 – DEATH SPIRAL PART TWO!

Written by Joe Kelly

Art by Ed McGuinness

CARNAGE. KNOWS. Which means Spidey and Venom team up again to stop the serial killer-symbiote. But instead of Eddie Brock, Peter uncovers another bombshell beneath Venom’s mask – Mary Jane Watson! And that’s just the first shocking revelation of this issue! Carnage isn’t the only problem…Peter and MJ are going to have to patch things up if they want a fighting chance to stop new hyper-lethal villain Torment’s killing spree.

VENOM #255 – DEATH SPIRAL PART THREE!

Written by Al Ewing

Art by Carlos Gómez

After the shocking events of Amazing Spider-Man #23, Spider-Man and the All-New Venom have some serious talking to do... But first they’ve got to solve the one murder neither of them – or their villains – ever expected to face! Meanwhile, Eddie Brock is back...with a Carnage-sized secret of his own, and a connection to the mystery you’ll have to see to believe!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #24 – DEATH SPIRAL PART FOUR!

Written by Charles Soule

Art by Jesús Saiz

CARNAGE MEETS ITS MATCH!? Carnage faces off against Torment while the serial killer’s latest murder leaves the Spidey-Symbiote Alliance shaken.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25 – DEATH SPIRAL PART FIVE!

Written by Joe Kelly

Art by Ed McGuinness

Unrelenting torment for Spider-Man, Venom and Carnage leads to the most unexpected team-up in Spidey History! But even if Spidey wins, he may still lose…because Torment learns not one, but two shocking truths about his foes!

More Marvel Comics News: