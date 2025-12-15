The End Begins: "Ultimate Endgame" Signals the Final Chapter of Marvel’s Ultimate Universe
As "Ultimate Endgame #1" hits shelves, March brings shocking confrontations, devastating returns, and universe-altering stakes.
The Ultimate Universe has rewritten Marvel history, and now it’s racing toward its final stand as the final chapters hit comic book stores in March.
What’s Happening:
- Later this month, Ultimate Endgame #1 hits comic shop shelves, officially launching the beginning of the end for Marvel’s bold, reimagined Ultimate Universe.
- After years of reshaping iconic heroes and welcoming a new generation of readers, the line is entering its climactic final act, with March bringing some of the most consequential issues yet.
- While Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate X-Men will have already concluded by March, their characters and storylines remain central to the events of Ultimate Endgame. What unfolds next promises emotional reckonings, brutal confrontations, and universe-altering consequences that will define this era of Marvel storytelling.
- At the heart of the event is a long-simmering confrontation fans have been waiting for. In the penultimate issue of the series, Peter Parker finally faces the Maker in a battle so revelatory that Marvel is keeping its cover art under wraps until Ultimate Endgame #1 arrives at the end of the month. With the fate of the Ultimate Universe hanging by a thread, no character emerges unchanged.
- Meanwhile, several ongoing titles deliver essential chapters that directly feed into Ultimate Endgame’s explosive finale.
- Logan’s journey takes a devastating turn in Ultimate Wolverine #15, as his brainwashed Winter Soldier programming resurfaces. With his allies already stretched thin, Wolverine becomes a force of pure destruction once more until Jean Grey steps in. Her efforts to remind Logan who he truly is set the stage for a heartbreaking and deeply personal finale to his story.
- Ultimates continues to be required reading as Endgame looms, delivering two character-defining issues in March.
- In Ultimates #22, Captain America confronts one of his greatest demons: Red Skull, revealed to be Bucky. The clash between former friends unfolds against the backdrop of global chaos, blending personal tragedy with world-shaking stakes.
- Then, Ultimates #23 raises the scale even higher. Thor and Sif enter the war against the Maker, with Thor’s fateful deal with Surtur finally coming due. Featuring guest artist Sergio Dávila, the issue promises epic visuals and mythic consequences that ripple through the Ultimate Universe.
- By the time Ultimate Endgame #4 arrives, time is running out. Heroes will fall. Villains will rise. And impossible choices will be made as the Ultimate Universe hurtles toward its conclusion. With sacrifices looming and alliances tested, this penultimate chapter sets the stage for a finale that aims to go down in Marvel Comics history.
- The Ultimate Universe has redefined Marvel’s mythos for a new generation of fans. Soon, it will stand as a complete body of work that can be revisited for years to come. But before it ends, there’s still time to experience its final, unforgettable moments as they unfold on the page.
- Ultimates #22 – On sale March 4
- Ultimates #23 – On sale March 18
- Ultimate Wolverine #15 – On sale March 18
- Ultimate Endgame #4 (of 5) – On sale March 25
- And don’t miss Ultimate Endgame #1, on sale December 31, 2025, at your local comic shop.
