Free Disney and Marvel Comics: Penguin Random House Announces First-Ever Comics Giveaway Day
The event is set to take place in May of 2026.
Comic publisher Penguin Random House is launching a brand new special event, giving fans the chance to win a huge list of free comics.
What’s Happening:
- Penguin Random House is gearing up for a brand new annual special event with the launch of their first ever Comics Giveaway Day.
- Taking place on May 2nd, comic book fans can visit their local comic shop to pick up a free sampler or comic book.
- The new event aims to invite new fans and comic book aficionados to check out new series, share their favorite stories with others, and dive into the ever growing world of comic books.
- The publisher promises this will be their biggest event of the year, showcasing an insane lineup of issues from several different comic publishers.
- And for Disney fans, this includes Marvel and Disney-themed comics.
- For the very first Comics Giveaway, these include:
Alien, Predator, & Planet of the Apes #1 CGD 2026
Amazing Spider-Man 1000/Queen in Black #1 CGD 2026
Armageddon/X-Men #1 CGD 2026
Spider & His Amazing Friends #1 CGD 2026
Disney Manga: Stitch! Best Food Forever! CGD 2026
- You can check out a full list of the available comics on the official Penguin Random House website.
Speaking of Marvel:
- For video game fans, 2026 will also kick off with an anti-heroic bang!
- During last week's The Game Awards, Marvel Rivals announced their latest character set to join the battle this January, which is none other than the Merc with the Mouth.
- As part of the latest season of Marvel Rivals, Season 6: Night at the Museum launches January 16, 2026 with Deadpool joining the game.
- The storyline follows Gambit and Rogue returning to the Collector’s Museum after an attempted artifact theft.
- You can play Marvel Rivals for free now on PC and major gaming consoles.
