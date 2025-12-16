Marvel's "Alias" Celebrates 25 Years With New Five Issue "Red Band" Series

The series is known for debuting Jessica Jones

Marvel's Alias returns to celebrate its 25th anniversary, with a new five-issue Red Band series by Sam Humphries and Geraldo Borge, which is set to arrive in March.

What’s Happening:

In 2001, Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos introduced an all-new, gritty side of the Marvel Comic Universe in Alias.

The acclaimed series marked the debut of super hero private investigator Jessica Jones, a breakout character of the 2000s who later headlined her own television series and is set to return in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again next year.

Marvel Comics will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Alias this March with the launch of Alias: Red Band, a five-issue series by writer Sam Humphries (New Avengers) and artist Geraldo Borges (Thunderbolts).

Renowned artist David Mack will return to grace the series with his gorgeous mural-like painted covers, just as he did with the original series. And while the original series was published under the MAX imprint, the new series will be polybagged for mature content as a Red Band series.

Humphries and Borges will follow in Bendis and Gaydos’s footsteps with an all-new saga that blends Marvel super hero storytelling with noir crime mystery, following Jessica Jones as she investigates a series of grisly murders. To solve the case, she’ll have to join forces with an unlikely partner, Daredevil supervillain Typhoid Mary, while dealing with the scrutiny of being married to the Mayor of New York City, Luke Cage. But as she delves deeper into Hell’s Kitchen’s dark underbelly, the evidence she finds presents more questions than answers…

The series sets the stage for both Luke and Jessica to take a pivotal role at the center of the Marvel Universe later in 2026.

Alias: Red Band #1 arrives on March 11th, 2026.

What They’re Saying:

Writer Sam Humphries: "No one does it like Jessica Jones. She's sharp, bitterly funny, and tenacious as hell. Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos snapped when they created her, a totally singular character with a unique POV on the superhero game… I'm excited to push the limits of the kind of cases Jessica Jones can investigate, and how far she'll go to solve them."





An Origin Story (Not An ABC Series):

Marvel’s Alias ran from 2001 to 2004, published under Marvel’s MAX imprint (which allowed for mature content). It’s best known for introducing Jessica Jones, who later became a major Marvel character and the star of the Netflix series Jessica Jones.

Jones, a former costumed superhero who quits the hero life after a traumatic experience and becomes a private investigator in New York City, follows cases that often involve other superheroes, containing heavy themes like Trauma and PTSD, Addiction and self-destructive behavior, Power imbalance and abuse, and the emotional cost of living in a superhero world.

The comic series helped redefine what superhero comics could be by blending noir, realism, and adult subject matter, and showed superheroes from the perspective of someone damaged by that world, not empowered by it.



