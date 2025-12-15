Fantasma Toys Brings Disney Fantasia Magic and Marvel Illusions to Toy Fair 2025

Fantasma Toys returned to Toy Fair 2025 with an expanded lineup of magic kits, puzzles, and hands-on play experiences inspired by Disney and Marvel favorites. From an ambitious Fantasia anniversary collection to Marvel-themed magic, slime, and animated puzzles, the company continues to blend classic illusions with character-driven storytelling for kids, families, and collectors alike.

Disney Magic

Disney Fantasia Magic Set (400 Tricks) is the centerpiece of Fantasma’s Disney showcase, celebrating Fantasia’s 85th anniversary with an expansive kit featuring Magician Mickey. Priced at $59.99, the set teaches more than 400 tricks, including cutting and restoring Mickey’s broom, making a mystical vase float, performing card illusions, and vanishing a Mickey figurine. A collectible magic poster is included, along with a Book of Secrets and online video instruction designed to guide beginners step-by-step into more advanced routines.

The Disney Fantasia Miracle Deck ($19.99) delivers an elegant card illusion using a cleverly gimmicked long-and-short deck that allows magicians to instantly transform every card to match a spectator’s selection with just a snap of the fingers, making it an accessible yet impressive trick for ages 8 and up. Also shown were Disney Fantasia Sky Lighters ($19.99), a visual close-up illusion where glowing lights mysteriously appear and vanish at the performer’s fingertips before transforming into Mickey Mouse himself, creating a simple but striking moment of Fantasia-inspired magic.

The Disney Fantasia Mystical Vase ($19.99) brings a classic floating illusion into the world of Fantasia, allowing the vase to hover mid-air as if by enchantment — an instantly magical visual designed for family shows and younger magicians without requiring complex setup. Also featured is the Disney Fantasia Cut and Restored Broom ($19.99), inspired by The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, where the iconic broom is cut into pieces and then magically restored whole again with a simple gesture, creating a dramatic “how did that happen?” moment that’s easy to perform yet visually powerful. Rounding out the photographed Fantasia items, Disney Fantasia Cups and Balls ($19.99) reimagines the timeless cups-and-balls routine with Disney flair, including professional-style cups, balls, and instructions for 15 different illusions that let performers build skills over time while maintaining strong visual appeal for all-ages audiences.

Beyond what was shown in photos, Fantasma also offers several additional Fantasia-themed magic kits. These include the Fantasia Enchanted Box ($19.99), which allows objects and Mickey to magically appear or vanish; and Fantasia Mind Reading ($19.99), where performers correctly reveal a spectator’s secretly chosen Disney character. Fantasma also teased future

Disney projects in development, including a classic rabbit-in-a-hat trick with Mickey Mouse, Stitch, and Jack Skellington prototypes on display, plus a Stitch-themed magic wand and potential Stitch overlays for the company’s STEM Magic Science educational line.

Marvel

On the Marvel side, Fantasma showcased its JigPetto animated puzzles, including Marvel Spider-Man JigPetto and Marvel Avengers JigPetto (both $34.99). Each set combines a 428-piece jigsaw puzzle with a crank-powered animation mechanism that brings the finished 2D character to life inside a decorated frame. The kits include all necessary components, online video instructions, and conform to strict toy safety standards for ages 8 and up.

Fantasma’s Marvel Action Slime line adds tactile play to the booth, featuring stretchy, scented, non-toxic slime topped with character sculpts and collectible charms. Available individually for $12.99 in Spider-Man, Venom, Miles Morales, and Ghost-Spider variants.

The line also includes a Quantum 3-Pack Slime ($17.99) bundle with glow-in-the-dark spiders and over 1.5 pounds of slime.

For aspiring magicians, Fantasma’s Marvel Magic Comic Book Sets ($39.99 each) were highlighted for Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange. Each hardcover-style set includes over 100 magic tricks integrated into character-themed props — such as invisible decks, teleportation tubes, magnetic escapes, and metal linking rings — with online instructions.

Finally, Fantasma’s Marvel Card Guard Sets ($19.99 each) consolidate multiple magic features into premium collectible decks protected by stainless-steel card guards. Available for Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Deadpool, and Venom, each set includes a gimmicked deck capable of performing over 25 tricks, hidden markings for mind-reading effects, and high-quality Marvel artwork that also makes the cards suitable for everyday play.

Fantasma Toys’ Toy Fair 2025 lineup underscores the company’s continued focus on blending classic magic with beloved franchises, offering products that encourage creativity, performance, and hands-on discovery. For more from the show floor, be sure to check out our full Toy Fair 2025 coverage right here on Laughing Place.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)




