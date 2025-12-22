The World of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Expands with Four New Comic Book One-Shots

"Fantastic Four: First Foes" spotlights the in-world events of the Fantastic Four, authorized by The Future Foundation, retold by Marvel Comics.

The world of Marvel Studios' recent film The Fantastic Four: First Steps will soon expand in comic book format, as writer Dan Slott unveils Fantastic Four: First Foes.

What's Happening:

This March, the Future Foundation is proud to partner with Marvel Comics to unveil Fantastic Four: First Foes #1, the first of four additional authorized comic book one-shots retelling of the Fantastic Four’s heroism and early adventures, starting with their encounter with one of New York City’s most notorious villains: the Mad Thinker!

On Earth-828, a cosmic mishap has transformed four brave astronauts into the world’s champions and protectors. They are the Fantastic Four – but one person isn’t happy about things. He’s known as the Mad Thinker, and he’s determined to get his proper due by turning the city of tomorrow against its heroic patrons!

Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 will be written by Fantastic Four aficionado and legendary Marvel Comics writer Dan Slott and drawn by award-winning super hero artist Mark Buckingham.

In addition to the main story, Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 will also include a two‑page “Fantastic Science” feature inspired by Reed Richards’ educational programming in the world of the film.

Written by Ryan North, the current mastermind behind Marvel’s ongoing Fantastic Four comic book series, this short story is one fans of all ages won’t want to miss!

The Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 comic book one-shot follows the sold-out Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 comic book one-shot Marvel released earlier this year, written by Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Fantastic Four) and also drawn by Buckingham.

Get your first look at Phil Noto’s main cover and variant cover, along with a variant cover by Kaare Andrews, and pick up the comic book for yourself on March 4th, 2026.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now streaming on Disney+.

