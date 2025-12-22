Higher. Further. Forgotten: Marvel Announces New "Captain Marvel: Dark Past" Comic Limited Series
Carol Danvers will explore family secrets and her many identities.
Explore Carol Danvers’ complicated past in Marvel Comics latest limited-series, coming this Spring.
What’s Happening:
- Get ready to go on a new adventure with Marvel Comics, as the superhero company has just announced Captain Marvel: Dark Past, a five-issue limited series debuting in April.
- The series is written by Paul Jenkins, making a triumphant return to Marvel this March with the announcement of The Sentry.
- The artwork is by Lucas Werneck, known for his work on Storm and Unbreakable X-Men.
- The story centers on Carol Danvers confronting a long-buried family secret.
- The revelation forces Carol to revisit her past identity as Ms. Marvel.
- An attack on New York connected to a group called DNVR sets the events in motion.
- The incident raises questions about the Danvers family name and Carol’s legacy.
- Carol resumes investigating a case she abandoned during her time as a journalist.
- Memories from her earlier career resurface, creating new personal and historical conflicts.
- The series highlights Carol’s evolution across multiple identities, including Ms. Marvel, Warbird, Binary, and Captain Marvel.
- The tagline for the series is “Higher. Further. Forgotten.”
- Captain Marvel: Dark Past #1 is set to hit comic book store shelves on April 1st, and includes a main cover by Lucas Werneck and a foil variant by Ejikure.
Lucas Werneck
Ejikure
What They’re Saying:
- Paul Jenkins, Writer: “True Believers, I’m thrilled to be doing not one but two books back at the House of Ideas. Captain Marvel is such a great character who has also appeared as Ms. Marvel, Warbird and even Binary. With such a rich and complex past, under the guidance of so many amazing and talented writers, there is a ton of material for me to mine. I hope to bring my brand of characterization and storytelling to this great character, to examine what makes Carol who she is, and perhaps even to bring out a new wrinkle or two.”
- Lucas Werneck, Illustrator: “I'm very excited to be working on this project. First of all, Carol is an incredible and powerful character, with many layers and conflicts, which always presents a good challenge. Also, I'm very excited to be working with Paul Jenkins. The conversations we've had about the comics, the story, and Carol's conflicts for this project have made me very enthusiastic about everything that's to come."
The Sentry:
- Marvel Comics has announced that a brand new The Sentry series is set to launch this March, marking author Paul Jenkins’ first Marvel series in over a decade.
- The legendary comic writer is joined by newcomer artist Christian Rosado, fresh off his Marvel debut in Marvel: Black, White & Blood and Guts #3.
- Sentry is set to continue the story of one of Marvel’s biggest breakout heroes, redefining Sentry’s place in the Marvel universe.
- The Sentry returns alongside his dark counterpart, the Void, a threat born from his own psyche.
- The new series will debut on March 18th.
