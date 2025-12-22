Guests Aboard Early Disney Adventure Voyages to Receive Unique Onboard Gift Featuring Regional Marvel Heroes

Those sailing in March will receive the special comic

A unique onboard gift will be given to those sailing on the new Disney Adventure when it debuts in March, and it will feature some Marvel favorites from the region that the ship will call home.

What’s Happening:

Guests sailing on the new Disney Adventure will receive a special gift while on board starting with the maiden voyage in March of 2026.

Those sailing aboard those initial voyages will receive a physical copy of the special edition first issue of “Amazing Adventures.”

This new comic book features Marvel favorites (including many of the Avengers) but will also feature regional heroes from Southeast Asia (where the ship will be homeported exclusively in Singapore for several years).

Those heroes - Jitter and Wave - will be featured alongside the Marvel favorites on a mission across the new Disney Adventure.

And these characters are not new to the ship, they are well-established Marvel heroes.

For one minute, the mutant Jitter can be the best at any skill or talent. When it gets her into trouble at school and she starts hearing a voice calling her to Louisiana, she seeks help from the X-Men. Jitter, whose real name is Sofia Yong, from Singapore, can channel any skill, talent, or knowledge for only one minute - skills such as hand-to-hand combat and advanced parkour and knowledge, such as that of a combat medic or kickboxer. She calls this one minute her “focus time” and times herself using her watch. She is also fluent in Malay and English.

Pearl Pangan (AKA Wave) loves the water and is eventually endowed with water manipulation powers. The Filipina Super Hero uses her powers to defend and protect her home country of the Philippines. Wave is able to manipulate water. When controlling the element, she can propel the liquid in various ways including lifting herself high up in the air and projecting it from her fists into powerful blasts. She can also sense changes in water temperature. She has keen technological prowess and is a capable fighter. She wears armor supplied by Triumph Division which is outfitted with fins along her back and that jut out from her feet which activate and aid in steering or stopping. She also uses her fins to create a whirlpool.

The new comic is set to be given out to guests aboard all March sailings on the new ship.

Interestingly, this comic would have also been good for the new Disney Destiny, itself themed to Heroes and Villains, with plenty of Marvel design choices and themed venues.

The new Disney Adventure, acquired mid-build from a different line, is massive and was originally slated to debut this month with its maiden voyage but was delayed until March 10, 2026.

The ship will sail on primarily three- and four-night voyages designed with only days at sea and something for everyone to enjoy onboard.

There will be a number of Marvel experiences on board, including the Marvel Landing themed neighborhood, with some actual rides featured on the cruise ship, including a full roller coaster - Ironcycle Test Run.

The ship will be both a journey and a destination, with endless opportunities for families to have an unforgettable vacation without ever leaving the ship. Offering several districts filled with entertainment, culinary offerings, merchandise experiences and more, guests can find areas like Wayfinder Bay, San Fransokyo Street, and the hub of all the action aboard, Disney Imagination Garden.

Be sure to check out our Disney Adventure hub for more information. To book your adventure aboard the Disney Adventure or any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.