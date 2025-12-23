Marvel's Jed MacKay to End His Run with "The Avengers" in Early 2026
Avengers #36 ends his acclaimed run with the heroes.
Jed MacKay's spectacular run with The Avengers is set to come to a close early next year with the release of Avengers #36.
What’s Happening:
- Superstar writer Jed MacKay closes out his time with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes this March in Avengers #36.
- Three years of dark mysteries, epic quests and cosmos-shattering battles comes to a head in a giant-sized, can’t-miss final issue, featuring artwork by current series artist Farid Karami.
- To celebrate this pivotal moment in Avengers history, original series artist C.F. Villa returns with a special farewell variant cover that mirrors Stuart Immonen’s cover for the debut issue of MacKay’s run.
- From the introduction of the Twilight Court and the Ashen Combine to Kang’s temporal machinations and Blood Hunt, it’s been an era of dramatic triumphs and epic stakes. Now, everything Jed MacKay has built comes crashing down in this startling finale that will redefine the Avengers’ future.
- Avengers #36 will also set up the next era of Avengers. Fans curious about what’s next should look no further than this summer’s Armageddon including upcoming lead-in stories to the event like Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon; Captain America #6, the start of the next arc of Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti’s Captain America run; and the recently announced Comics Giveaway Day title, Armageddon/X-Men #1 CGD 2026.
- Check out Villa’s variant cover and preorder Avengers #36 at your local comic shop today. Stay tuned in the months ahead to learn more about what’s on the horizon for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
- The new Avengers #36 arrives on March 4th, 2026.
What They’re Saying:
- Jed MacKay: "It’s sad to say goodbye to the Avengers after the last few years of chronicling their adventures, but we certainly had some fun-introducing them to the Impossible City, putting them against their old nemesis, Kang, and even putting them through their paces in the blood-soaked first ever Red Band event! I got to work with some of the best artists working today on some of the biggest characters Marvel has, and I'll always remember my time with Earth's Mightiest Heroes fondly!"
More About Jed:
- MacKay is a Canadian comic book writer best known for his extensive work with Marvel Comics, where he has become one of the company’s most prominent modern creators.
- Prior to his comic career, MacKay was a middle school teacher.
- Jed MacKay made his comic-writing debut in 2011 on the anthology X-Men: To Serve and Protect. He later collaborated on the 2018 event Spider-Geddon, and wrote mini-series such as Infinity Wars: Ghost Panther and Man Without Fear.
- MacKay rose to prominence around 2020 for his work in Black Cat (as well as its spin-offs, Iron Cat and Mary Jane & Black Cat) and Moon Knight (Vol. 9), writing also Death of Doctor Strange, Strange (Vol. 3) and Doctor Strange (Vol. 6).
- In 2023, he was given the reins of Avengers (Vol. 9), and concluded his 30-issue Moon Knight run with the series transforming into Vengeance of the Moon Knight (Vol. 2).
- In 2025, MacKay was announced as the writer of X-Men as part of a major relaunch, making him one of the few writers to helm both Avengers and X-Men, a notable achievement in Marvel’s publishing lineup.
- He is known for balancing character-driven storytelling with big superhero spectacle, and is often praised for revitalizing characters like Black Cat and Moon Knight and for bringing fresh energy to legacy teams like the Avengers.
