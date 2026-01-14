New "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" Miniseries from Marvel Comics Will Tie In Changes Coming to Disneyland Area

When you first heard the news this morning that Darth Vader will be arriving on the planet Batuu at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, you may have wondered about the backstory behind his presence there-- not to mention that of Han Solo and Princess Leia, who will also be making appearances in Black Spire Outpost. Not to worry, as Marvel Comics will be releasing a tie-in miniseries to help flesh out the in-universe narrative.

What's happening:

Marvel Comics will be releasing a new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge miniseries intended to explain the upcoming changes to the themed area at Disneyland.

The comic book series will address the presence of Imperial and Rebel Alliance forces on Batuu. Beginning Wednesday, April 29, the characters of Han Solo, Princess Leia Organa, Darth Vader, and Imperial Stormtroopers will make their first-ever in-person appearances at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge on the west coast.

No specific release dates or official cover art for the new comic series have been released yet, but above you can see art from issue #1 of the 2019 Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge miniseries, which was released around the time of the land's grand opening at Disneyland. Darth Vader also visited the planet Batuu in author Timothy Zahn's 2018 Star Wars: Thrawn - Alliances novel and its comic book adaptation from 2024. Below is a variant cover for issue #5 of the 2019 miniseries.

What else to expect on Batuu:

In addition to the new characters, beginning April 29 the First Order Cargo gift shop will become Black Spire Surplus, selling military supplies from both the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire.

Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities will display new items as well, while Droid Depot will be operated by an earlier generation of the Mubo family, who are prototyping BB-series droids.

Instead of the usual diagetic sounds playing around Black Spire Outpost, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge guests will hear familiar John Williams music from the films.

