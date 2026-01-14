Marvel Reveals April Lineup for "Shadows of Tomorrow" Era, Featuring New Uncanny X-Men Annual and More

New issues of X-Men, Wolverine, and limited series continue the fallout from the "Age of Revelation."

Marvel Comics has announced the April lineup for the ongoing "Shadows of Tomorrow" initiative, bringing new twists to the X-Men's present as they grapple with the knowledge of a dark future.

What’s Happening:

Following the conclusion of Age of Revelation, the X-Men are back in the present day but haunted by the knowledge of a tragic fate awaiting mutantkind 10 years down the line.

Co-written by Gail Simone and Hood Feminism author Mikki Kendall, this special issue dives into the history of the mysterious "Regulators" and their connection to Wolverine.

Limited series including Cyclops, Magik & Colossus, and Rogue hit critical story beats, with Cyclops battling the Reavers without his visor and Magik trapped in a gladiator arena.

X-Men #28 sees the team struggling against the Danger Room, while Wolverine #18 pits Logan and Silver Sable against a siege on the New Morlocks.

Wade Wilson: Deadpool #3 promises gut-wrenching horror and a murder in Central Park that changes everything for the Merc with a Mouth.

Fans can expect these titles to hit local comic shops throughout April, starting with Uncanny X-Men Annual #1 and X-Men #28 on April 1st.

Of course, there will be plenty more to experience in the Marvel Universe this spring.

Check out our article on the launch of the "Shadows of Tomorrow" era for more information about the full array of offerings coming to Marvel Comics.

The April Lineup

Uncanny X-Men Annual #1

Written by Gail Simone & Mikki Kendall

Art by Francesco Mortarino

Cover by David Marquez

On Sale 4/1

X-Men #28 Written by Jed MacKay Art and Cover by Netho Diaz On Sale 4/1

Moonstar #2 (of 5) Written by Ashley Allen Art by Edoardo Audino Cover by Germán Peralta On Sale 4/8

Uncanny X-Men #26 Written by Gail Simone Art and Cover by Luciano Vecchio On Sale 4/8

Wolverine #18 Written by Saladin Ahmed Art by Martín Cóccolo Cover by Dan Panosian On Sale 4/8

Inglorious X-Force #4 Written by Tim Seeley Art by Philip Tan Cover by R.B. Silva On Sale 4/15

Magik & Colossus #3 (of 5) Written by Ashley Allen Art by Germán Peralta Cover by David Nakayama On Sale 4/15

Storm: Earth’s Mightiest Mutant #3 (of 5) Written by Murewa Ayodele Art by Federica Mancin Cover by R.B. Silva On Sale 4/15

X-Men United #2 Written by Eve L. Ewing Art by Tiago Palma Cover by Stefano Caselli On Sale 4/15

Cyclops #3 (of 5) Written by Alex Paknadel Art by Rogê Antônio Cover by Federico Vicentini On Sale 4/22

Rogue #4 (of 5) Written by Erica Schultz Art by Luigi Zagaria Cover by David Nakayama On Sale 4/22

Wade Wilson: Deadpool #3 Written by Benjamin Percy Art and Cover by Geoff Shaw On Sale 4/22

Wolverine #19 Written by Saladin Ahmed Art by Martín Cóccolo Cover by Dan Panosian On Sale 4/22

Generation X-23 #3 Written by Jody Houser Art by Jacopo Camagni Cover by Partha Pratim Sarkar On Sale 4/29

Uncanny X-Men #27 Written by Gail Simone Art and Cover by Luciano Vecchio On Sale 4/29

A Legacy of Dark Futures

The "Shadows of Tomorrow" era continues a long-standing X-Men tradition of "bad futures" influencing the present.

The granddaddy of them all Days of Future Past (1981). Chris Claremont and John Byrne’s dystopia established the trope of X-Men traveling from a Sentinel-controlled future to change the present. Age of Revelation flips this script by having the X-Men return from the future with knowledge, rather than sending a lone traveler back.

Lucas Bishop famously hails from a future where the X-Men were betrayed from within, a mystery that drove story arcs for years in the 1990s. The current "Regulators" mystery in Uncanny X-Men Annual seems to echo these themes of hidden history and betrayal.

While Age of Revelation shares a naming convention, the original Age of Apocalypse (1995) was an alternate reality caused by the death of Charles Xavier. The current era seems to blend the "alternate timeline" mechanics with the "imminent threat" tension of the main continuity.

was an alternate reality caused by the death of Charles Xavier. The current era seems to blend the "alternate timeline" mechanics with the "imminent threat" tension of the main continuity. Co-writer of the upcoming Annual, Mikki Kendall is a New York Times bestselling author known for Hood Feminism.

If you’ve never checked out the original "Dark Artery" arc that set this up, you can find the back issues at your local comic shop or on Marvel Unlimited.

More Marvel News: