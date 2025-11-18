February's "X-Men: Shadows of Tomorrow" Titles Include New Beginnings for Deadpool, Storm, Magik, X-23, Cyclops and More

A bevy of new number ones are on the way for the big X-Event of 2026.

Marvel has revealed specifics on the February titles that will be part of the new 2026 X-Men storyline, Shadows of Tomorrow, including the launch of several new titles or, in some cases, new titles and new directions for pre-existing comics.

Shadows of Tomorrow involves Cyclops returning to the present armed with knowledge from a future that he gleaned in the current Age of Revelation storyline, where the world was ravaged by the X-Virus and stripped of free will, thanks to a member of the X-Men.

Some previous solo titles will feature notable overhauls during Shadows of Tomorrow, with Storm's solo book now called Storm: Earth's Mightest Mutant, while Magik will now team with her brother for Magik & Colossus. Rogue and Cyclops also will get their own limited series during the event. Other new ongoing titles launching during Shadows of Tomorrow include Generation X-23, Deadpool: Wade Wilson and Inglorious X-Force.

It seems as though cover art homages might abound for Shadows of Tomorrow. At NYCC, the first teaser art fans saw was based on the large group image gatefold cover for 2007's Avengers: The Initiative #1 and now new Shadows of Tomorrow art, seen above, is inspired by 1983's Alpha Flight #12. That issue ended up featuring the surprise death of Alpha Flight leader Guardian, who was in the same center spot Cyclops is here. So good luck, Scott!

Read on below for info on all of the February X-Men: Shadows of Tomorrow titles.

Magik & Colossus #1 (of 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

THE MUTANT SIBLINGS REUNITE!

Illyana Rasputin is a cynical sorceress with power harnessed from the dark realm of Limbo. Piotr Rasputin is made of metal, but with a heart much softer than his exterior. But despite being family, blood does not run thicker than water! When they return to their mother country, they discover ancient monsters from Russian folklore preying on the innocent! Can these two mutant siblings set aside their differences to save their country?

On Sale 2/4

Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #1 (of 5)

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by FEDERICA MANCIN

THE WAR ABOVE ALL THUNDERS LOUDER AND CLOSER.

As the cosmos braces for annihilation, Storm, unaware of the coming threat, turns her gaze inward – to her home – to Earth. The Earth’s Mightiest Mutant becomes Earth’s protector once more… in a daring new chapter of her life. In this new beginning, Storm shares a Japanese tea ceremony with an enemy and visits France for a masquerade with monsters. However, it all ends in a gut-wrenching funeral… for in this new era of Ororo Munroe, Mistress Death is never far behind.

On Sale 2/4

Uncanny X-Men #23

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by DAVID MARQUEZ

A forgotten vow from one of the team comes back to haunt them all in the most shocking way imaginable, as ghastly guest stars from Marvel’s past threaten to take one of our most beloved mutants into their number forever! Can the Uncanny X-Men stop their friend from being taken to WHERE MONSTERS DWELL?

On Sale 2/4

Wolverine #15

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MIKE HENDERSON

ALPHA FLIGHT VS. WOLVERINE!

It’s Department H’s premier strike team versus their most famous alum as Wolverine throws down with Alpha Flight! And if Logan can’t reason with them, mutant lives are at stake.

On Sale 2/4

X-Men #25

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by TONY DANIEL

SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

Against all odds, Cyclops returns from the Age of Revelation, and with a dire warning for all X-Men everywhere. But there’s trouble on more than one front – who is the mutant newly put in charge of O*N*E, and what danger does that spell for the X-Men?

On Sale 2/11

Cyclops #1 (of 5)

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

CYCLOPS UNLEASHED!

Scott Summers is a mutant who is always in near-total control of his powers and his emotions. But what happens when he’s separated from the X-Men, lost in a mountain wilderness without the visor that keeps his devastating powers in check? And will he be able to stay alive when Donald Pierce and his cyborgs, the Reavers, are hunting him?

On Sale 2/11

Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GEOFF SHAW

DANGEROUS. UNHINGED. DEADLY.

Deadpool is a man on the brink, and that means the jobs are deadlier, the stakes are higher and the humor is darker than ever before. But Wade Wilson isn’t laughing. A dark memory haunts Deadpool, as a mysterious client leads him down a troubling path. This way lies redemption? No, something far worse. Wade can never be forgiven for what he’s done…

On Sale 2/11

Generation X-23 #1

Written by JODY HOUSER

Art by JACOPO CAMAGNI

HER NAME IS WOLVERINE. BUT THE LEGEND OF X-23 GROWS.

Laura Kinney was brainwashed and trained from birth to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She’s long put that life behind her…but it seems she hasn’t quite outrun it yet! When Laura and Gabby encounter someone who seems to be their long-lost friend, the harrowing plot they uncover will turn their worlds upside down. The next generation of X-subjects is here, and they follow in the deadly footsteps of X-23!

On Sale 2/18

Uncanny X-Men #24

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by DAVID MARQUEZ

FROM A KISS TO A CURSE!

The Uncanny X-Men are the only force standing in front of a murderers’ row of monsters, killers and creatures, and Jubilee may fall off the vampire wagon, just for a start! It’s MONSTERS vs. MUTANTS and they’re BOTH out for blood!

On Sale 2/18

Wolverine #16

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MIKE HENDERSON

SECRET WEAPONS!

Alpha Flight and Department H unleash a lethal weapon against Logan. Have they found a way to kill the unkillable mutant?

Plus: Silver Sable – against the ropes and fighting for her life!

Inglorious X-Force #2

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by MICHAEL STA. MARIA

HELL TO PAY...

Hellverine must face demonic temptation…and it’s all part of Cable’s secret agenda! Plus: Meet the hidden agent who’s been stalking X-Force from the shadows. The mysteries deepen, and the action amplifies as the true mission comes into focus…

On Sale 2/25

Rogue #2 (of 5)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

MOTHER KNOWS BEST!

Rogue and Mystique have always had a complicated relationship, and it’s not getting any easier. Rather than tell the whole truth, Mystique channels Destiny and gives Rogue a vague summary of what happened that night at Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S. all those years ago. Rogue thought her Brotherhood of Evil Mutants days were behind her, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. With the cryptic visions of her past plaguing her present, Rogue finds an inhospitable group of mutant haters on her road to the truth. Mystique continues to hold back crucial information as Rogue feels herself driven mad by visions of Sabretooth and the Constrictor on a mission long forgotten.

On Sale 2/25