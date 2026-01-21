MomTok Drama Continues: Fourth Season Trailer Arrives for "The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives" on Hulu
Will there be any dancing with stars, though?
Fans are getting ready for the upcoming fourth season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu, thanks to a brand new trailer that has arrived, accentuating the drama across MomTok.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has dropped the new trailer for the upcoming fourth season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, set to debut in March on the platform.
- In the new trailer and season of the hit series, the stakes for MomTok are at an all-time high as their sisterhood faces the forces of their expanding fame.
- When Taylor is announced as “The Bachelorette” on the unscripted series of the same name, and Jen and Whitney head to Dancing with the Stars, competition creates chaos, temptations arise, and tradition turns upside down.
- Up against unraveling marriages, personal demons and family secrets - they must choose to lean on each other or face their fates untethered and alone on the world’s stage. Will the women remain loyal to their sisterhood to save it? Or will MomTok shatter forever?
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season four premieres on March 12th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.
Dancing with the Drama:
- While Whitney’s presence on Dancing with the Stars was addressed in season three, it will be interesting to see how it unfolds in season four.
- Devotees may recall a bit of a controversy when Leavitt revealed in a season three confessional that had stepped away from the show after season two, because she was burnt out.
- However, learning that Dancing With The Stars was going to cast someone from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, she decided to come back to the show just for the chance to be on the other competition series.
- She later doubled down in interviews, saying that she felt no shame admitting that the chance to be on Dancing With The Stars was a big motivator for her comeback.
- Jen Affleck (who was also on the dancing competition series), and other cast mates apparently reacted quite negatively to the candid confession, with everything feeling more selfishly strategic than sincere about her loyalty to the group and their show.
- After the story took hold, Leavitt was still on Dancing With The Stars, but as the reaction grew amongst fans of Mormon Wives, Leavitt didn’t garner enough votes to make it to the final episode of her season of Dancing With The Stars, being the last couple (along with Mark Ballas) to be ousted before the finale.