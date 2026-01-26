America’s Royal Couple Comes to FX This February with the Premiere of "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"

FX's "Love Story" will finally debut on Thursday, February 12 – just in time for Valentine's Day!

After many years of development, we finally have a premiere date for FX's Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

Previously going under the banner of American Love Story, the simplified Love Story anthology series from Ryan Murphy Productions is set to tell the story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette – one of the most iconic couples of the 20th century.

The series will premiere on Thursday, February 12 with an FX / Hulu three-episode simulcast at 9 p.m. ET. Following the premiere, one new episode of the nine-episode series will air weekly.

The limited series is inspired by Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

It was a love story that captured the attention of the nation: John F. Kennedy Jr. (Paul Anthony Kelly) was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon) was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder. John and Carolyn’s connection was immediate, electric and undeniable. As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart.

The cast of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette also includes: Grace Gummer (Caroline Kennedy) Naomi Watts (Jackie Kennedy Onassis) Alessandro Nivola (Calvin Klein) Leila George (Kelly Klein) Sydney Lemmon (Lauren Bessette) Constance Zimmer (Ann Marie Messina)



