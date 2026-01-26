"Scrubs" and "Nobody Wants This" Announced as Part of This Year's PaleyFest LA Lineup

The two Disney-produced series are amongst a lineup that also includes "The Pitt" and "Pluribus.:

The lineup for the annual PaleyFest LA television festival has been announced, with Disney-produced TV represented by Scrubs and Nobody Wants This.

What's Happening:

Eight shows were announced for this year's PaleyFest LA, which takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood from April 4 to 12, 2026.

Though it airs on Netflix, Nobody Wants This is a 20th Television production. The show has had two seasons so far, with a third on the way.

The Nobody Wants This panel will take place Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 7:30 pm, with a previously aired episode being shown followed by the Q&A.

Appearing for Nobody Wants Us at PaleyFest are cast members Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, creator Erin Foster, and co-showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan.

The Scrubs panel will be held Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 2:00 pm, and also kick off with an episode.

Bill Lawrence, with additional participants to be announced.

Bill Lawrence, with additional participants to be announced. Scrubs of course is about to return to TV with a revival on ABC (and episodes on Hulu the next day), following its nine-season run from 2001-2010.

Though the first seven seasons aired on NBC, the show has always been owned and produced by Disney, first under the Touchstone Television label, before that changed to ABC Studios.

The lineup for PaleyFestLA also includes Pluribus, The Pitt, Emily in Paris, Shrinking and Your Friends & Neighbors, plus a 50th anniversary reunion panel for Charlie's Angels, which originally aired on ABC.

The Full PaleyFest LA 2026 Lineup:

Pluribus Saturday, April 4, 2026 | 7:00 pm Big Screen Presentation of the Season One Finale by the Producers & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars! In Person: Rhea Seehorn, “Carol Sturka”, Karolina Wydra, “Zosia”, Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Manousos”, Samba Schutte, “Mr. Diabaté”, Gordon Smith, Executive Producer & Writer , Jenn Carroll, Co-executive Producer & Writer

Charlie’s Angels 50th Anniversary Celebration Monday, April 6, 2026 | 7:30 pm In Person: Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, Cheryl Ladd

Shrinking Tuesday, April 7, 2026 | 7:30 pm Screening of the Season 3 Finale & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars! In Person: Bill Lawrence (Cocreator, Showrunner, Executive Producer), Brett Goldstein (Cocreator, Executive Producer, Writer, “Louis”), Jason Segel (Cocreator, Executive Producer, “Jimmy”), Jessica Williams (“Gaby”), Michael Urie (“Brian”), Luke Tennie ("Sean”), Christa Miller (“Liz”), Lukita Maxwell (“Alice”), Ted McGinley (“Derek")

Nobody Wants This Wednesday, April 8, 2026 | 7:30 pm Big Screen Presentation of an Episode Selected by the Producers & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars! In Person: Kristen Bell (“Joanne” and Executive Producer), Adam Brody (“Noah”), Justine Lupe “Morgan”), Timothy Simons (“Sasha”), Jackie Tohn (“Esther”), Erin Foster (Creator, Executive Producer, and Writer), Jenni Konner (Coshowrunner, Executive Producer, Writer), Bruce Eric Kaplan (Coshowrunner, Executive Producer, Writer).

Emily in Paris Friday, April 10, 2026 | 7:30 pm Big Screen Presentation of an Episode Selected by the Producers & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars! In Person: Darren Star (Creator, Executive Producer & Writer) Andrew Fleming (Executive Producer & Director), Lily Collins (Producer, “Emily Cooper”), Ashley Park ("Mindy"), Lucas Bravo (“Gabriel”), Samuel Arnold (“Julien”), Bruno Gouery (“Luc”), Lucien Laviscount (“Alfie”)

Scrubs Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 2:00 pm Big Screen Presentation of an Episode Selected by the Producers & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars! In Person: Zach Braff (Executive Producer and “John ‘J.D.’ Dorian”), Donald Faison (Executive Producer and “Christopher Turk”), Sarah Chalke (Executive Producer and “Elliot Reid”), Bill Lawrence (Executive Producer). Plus additional participants to be announced.

Your Friends & Neighbors Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 7:00 pm Big Screen Preview of a New Episode & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars! In Person: Jon Hamm (Executive Producer and “Andrew ‘Coop’ Cooper"), Amanda Peet (“Mel Cooper"), Olivia Munn (“Samantha Levitt”), Jonathan Tropper (Creator, Showrunner, Writer, Director & Executive Producer)

The Pitt Sunday, April 12 | 7:00 pm Celebrating This Year’s Emmy and Golden Globe Award–Winner for Best Drama Series! Preview Screening and Conversation. In Person: R. Scott Gemmill (Executive Producer), Noah Wyle (“Dr. Michael Robinavitch”), Katherine LaNasa (“Dana Evans”), Supriya Ganesh (“Dr. Mohan”), Taylor Dearden, (“Dr. King”), Isa Briones (“Dr. Santos”), Shawn Hotosy (“Dr. Abbot). Plus additional participants to be announced.

