A New Chapter for Gilead: Hulu Reveals Premiere Date for "The Testaments"

The new sequel series comes from the world of Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale"
The world of The Handmaid's Tale will officially continue this April with the release of the new spin-off, The Testaments.

What's Happening:

  • Hulu has announced that their Handmaid's Tale spin-off, The Testaments, will premiere on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
  • Three episodes will debut on April 8, with weekly episodes following thereafter on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
  • The series follows young teens Agnes, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.
  • As with The Handmaid’s TaleThe Testaments is based on a novel by Margaret Atwood, and is also created by Bruce Miller. 
  • Ann Dowd will reprise her role as Aunt Lydia from the hit original series, with Elisabeth Moss as an executive producer of the series. 
  • Additional cast members joining Dowd in the series include Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, and Kira Guloien.
  • Hulu previously shared a number of first-look images from the series.

