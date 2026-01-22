Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy in New Hulu Documentary

Amanda Knox will chronicle her eventful return to Italy in a new Hulu documentary, directed by her husband.

After first sharing the story of her return to Italy through the form of drama, Amanda Knox will detail her return to the country that imprisoned her in a new Hulu documentary.

What's Happening:

In 2009, Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted of murdering her roommate while studying abroad in Italy, going on to spend four years in prison and nearly a decade entangled in the Italian legal system

While Italy’s highest court fully exonerated her in 2015, freedom did not bring closure, as Knox became a global spectacle and continued to face public scrutiny.

In the new documentary, Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy, Knox returns to Italy to confront the injustice that shaped her life and examine its long-term consequences.

The film is directed by Knox's husband, Christopher Robinson, and offers an intimate, real-life perspective on events depicted in Hulu’s scripted series The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, giving audiences unprecedented access to her story.

Invited to serve as the keynote speaker at the Italy Innocence Project conference in Modena, cameras follow Knox as she returns to the country for the first time since her exoneration.

She navigates public scrutiny, personal fear, and the emotional weight of her return, culminating in a rare, face-to-face meeting with Giuliano Mignini, the prosecutor who sent her to prison more than 15 years ago.

Interwoven with Knox’s journey are candid accounts from other wrongfully accused individuals that explore the systemic failures, accountability, redemption and enduring human cost of injustice.

Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy arrives Monday, January 26 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

