Chatty Man Chateau! Alan Carr's New Hulu Series will See the Comedian Get His Own Castle

After winning "The Celebrity Traitors," Carr will move from the Traitors Castle to his own chateau.

Alan Carr is getting a castle! I’m not kidding. In a new Hulu series, the TV personality will go on an adventure through Scotland as he searches for his own chateau.

Deadline is reporting that, after winning The Celebrity Traitors, comedian and TV presenter Alan Carr will be getting his own Hulu Original series.

The show follows Carr as he searches for, buys, and runs a historic castle himself, a longtime dream of his.

Greenlit by Disney+, Castle Man (working title) is set to begin filming in Scotland this Thursday.

With his 50th birthday approaching, the series explores Carr reflecting on his life and future ambitions.

Inspired by his stay at The Traitors castle, Carr aims to build a life in a castle rather than simply visit one.

The series is executive produced by Peter Fincham, Ben Wicks, Claire Walls, Danny Julian, and Alan Carr.

It was commissioned in the UK for Disney+ by Angela Jain and Sean Doyle.

Alan Carr has been a popular TV personality for over 2 decades, appearing on his popular talk show Chatty Man, guest judged on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and more, but this is the comedian's first major project with the House of Mouse.

With his iconic voice and sense of humor, maybe we will see him take on a role in an upcoming animated project!

Alan Carr: “Some men when they have a midlife crisis buy a Lamborghini or grow a ponytail, but me – I want my very own castle. Since I was a boy in Northampton, I’ve always dreamt big, and have always been enchanted with the history and romance of a stately home and as I turn fifty, I feel it’s my time. All I want is a turret to call my own – get me over that drawbridge!”

