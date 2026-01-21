Time to Breathe: As Season 2 Finishes, "Percy Jackson" Fans Won't Have to Wait Too Long for Season Three

Fans can expect more of the demigod and his adventures sooner than they think.

Fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians won’t have to wait too long for the third season of the show, after a climactic second season finale complete with mid-credit scene.

The Season 2 finale of Percy Jackson and the Olympians dropped today on Disney+ and Hulu, leaving audiences buzzing about its conclusion.

However, viewers were treated to a tease that promised that the wait for the next chapter won’t be long.

Midway through the credits, viewers were treated to a surprise first look at Season 3, confirming that the series will return later this year.

Though we’ve already known that production is underway on the third season of the hit series, we didn’t really have a timeframe in which to expect it. Now we know that the series will return with new episodes later this year.

Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently in production in Vancouver and is based on The Titan’s Curse, the third installment in Rick Riordan’s bestselling Disney Hyperion book series.

In the meantime, all episodes of Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

The second season stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer, alongside a star-studded roster of recurring and guest stars, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Glynn Turman, Timothy Simons, Virginia Kull, Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Adam Copeland, Sandra Bernhard, Margaret Cho, Kristen Schaal, Tamara Smart, Rosemarie DeWitt, Toby Stephens and more.

Fans can dive deeper into the series with the Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast, an unscripted companion series offering behind-the-scenes access to Season 2 of the series. Podcast episodes are available to watch on Disney+, Hulu and YouTube, or listen on various podcast platforms.

Discussing the finale’s post-credits scene, executive producer Craig Silverstein revealed that the moment was originally filmed for Episode 5 (“We Check In to C.C.'s Spa and Resort”). “That piece was sort of floating out there,” he explained, calling it the perfect way to close the season with a glimpse at the larger mythological world. Star Walker Scobell agreed, adding that he loved how it conveyed that “the world just goes on… this is just a challenge for another person now.”

This was revealed as the cast and creative team took a break from the production of Season Three for a TCA Press conference, diving into the climactic season finale and teasing what’s coming in the new season.

