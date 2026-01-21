TV Review: FX’s “The Beauty” is Addictive, Unsettling, and Impossible to Look Away From

There’s a new miracle drug on the market, and all it takes is “one shot” to look better than diet, exercise, and plastic surgery could ever achieve combined. That’s the premise of the new FX show, The Beauty, a series adaptation of the 2016 comic book by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley. From the writing/producing team of Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Matthew Hodgson (American Horror Stories), this captivating body horror series is destined to be the center of conversation throughout its eleven-episode, seven-week run.

When a supermodel mysteriously explodes in Paris, FBI agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters, TRON: Ares) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall, Ella McCay) uncover a terrifying virus traced to a new miracle drug. Behind it all is “The Corporation” (Ashton Kutcher, That 70s Show), a ruthless mogul who won’t let anything stand in the way of his trillion-dollar empire. Followed by trained killers, The Assassin (Anthony Ramos, Ironheart) and his protege, Jeremy (Jeremy Pope, Pose), Madsen and Bennett are in a race against time to stop a virus and product launch that could destroy mankind as we know it.

The Beauty combines elements of body horror, mystery, action, and comedy to create a mixture as potent as the shot itself. The series quickly feels addictive, and by the end of the three-episode premiere, viewers will be hooked. From that point on, each new episode becomes a metaphorical booster.

Ryan Murphy and Matthew Hodgson lean into similarities with the 1992 cult classic Death Becomes Her in fun ways. Chief among them is the casting of Isabella Rossellini as Franny Forst, wife of The Corporation, but fans should keep their eyes peeled for more.

Bottle/standalone episodes have become a hot trend in cable and streaming series, but The Beauty goes slightly overboard, which is the show’s biggest challenge. The first four episodes set up the core cast of characters, after which the show almost feels like an anthology series with connecting tissue. It’s less abrupt when you think of the drug/virus as the main character, rather than any specific character. While most of the storylines feel relevant by the finale, the repeatedincongruity feels a bit jarring.

The Beauty features incredible makeup, prosthetics, and special effects. It’s a likely candidate for awards in those categories, but there are also some incredibly strong acting performances across the series. Jeremy Pope’s role in the show feels career-defining, particularly in the second and third episodes. And Ashton Kutcher gets to show off a darker side of his range while also being offered several opportunities to ride in his comfortable comedic lane.



Overall, The Beauty feels like the kind of show that everyone will be talking about. Horror, and gore in particular, are not my typical genres of choice, but with a few exceptions, I found the series to be just on the edge of my squeamish comfort zone. More than anything, it will inspire thought-provoking conversations about the intersection of science and cosmetics, and the ethical gray areas that are easy to manipulate for profit.

I give FX’s The Beauty 4 out of 5 booster jabs.

FX’s The Beauty premieres with three episodes tonight at 9 c on FX and Hulu.