20th Century Studios Sets Digital, Physical and Streaming Release Dates for "Ella McCay"

What's Happening:
- 20th Century Studios will release Ella McCay on Digital services such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, on Tuesday, January 27.
- That will be followed by the film's Hulu debut on February 5 and a Blu-ray release on March 3.
- Ella McCay follows an idealistic young woman juggling her less-than-perfect family with her passion for her work. From writer-director James L. Brooks, this fresh and heartwarming comedy is about the people you love and how to survive them.
- The film boasts an incredible ensemble cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Fearn, Julie Kavner, Rebecca Hall, Becky Ann Baker, Joey Brooks, Albert Brooks, and Woody Harrelson. With such talent on board, audiences can expect performances that are both touching and delightfully entertaining.
- Written and directed by James L. Brooks, the film is produced by Brooks himself alongside Richard Sakai, Julie Ansell, and Jennifer Brooks, with original music composed by the legendary Hans Zimmer.
Digital & Blu-ray Bonus Features
Bonus features vary by product and retailer
Deleted Scenes:
- You Win, We Lose
- Forget About The Union Rep
- I Love Girl
- No More Interruptions
- Make Your Family Whole
- A Small Concussion
- Hazel Bottomless
- You Got Him Out
- Nice Family
Bloopers
Featurettes:
- A James L. Brooks Film: Go behind the scenes as the film’s star-studded cast and crew share their joy of working with acclaimed writer-director James L. Brooks. Experience Brooks’ singular gift for creating beloved, memorable movie moments — and what it’s like to hear him laugh.
- In Good Company: The Cast of Ella McCay: Sit down with James L. Brooks as he talks about his extraordinary cast and as the actors share their respect and appreciation for Brooks — and each other. Hear about the casting process that created heartfelt chemistry both on set and onscreen.
