"Tell Me Lies" Season 3 Draws 5 Million Views in First Week on Hulu

Hulu's hit series Tell Me Lies is impressing with its third season premiere, generating 5 million views globally in the first seven days of streaming.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that the Season 3 premiere of Tell Me Lies generated 5 million views worldwide across Disney+ and Hulu in the first seven days of streaming.

That number is a 150% jump over the Season 1 premiere's performance in the same time.

Season 2 didn’t make it onto the Nielsen streaming charts in its debut month, but it also premiered against the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which likely proved to be some tough internal competition.

Tell Me Lies has become quite the popular show with young viewers, evidenced by social conversation being 220% higher than the same period after the Season 2 debut. In fact, total engagement on Tell Me Lies handles grew 580%.

Tell Me Lies Season 3 follows Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) as they've rekindled their tumultuous romance in time for spring semester at Baird College. While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with. Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions from the previous year also force Lucy and Stephen's friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle.

Other starring actors this season include Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder, Costa D’Angelo.

New episodes drop every Tuesday on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

