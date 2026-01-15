Deliver Me to Hulu: Streaming Release Date Set for "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere"

In a little over a week, you can see the rich glimpses into the creative process behind the 1982 album “Nebraska” from the comfort of your home.

Bruce Springsteen's music and creative journey are coming home, as the Hulu release date for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere has been revealed.

What's Happening:

  • Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is set to arrive on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on Friday, January 23.
  • The film offers emotionally rich glimpses into the creative process behind his 1982 album Nebraska – exploring the pressures of ambition, success, and self-discovery.
  • Recorded on a four-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.
  • The film is directed by Scott Cooper (Crazy HeartBlack Mass) from his adaptation of Warren Zanes’ book of the same name.
  • Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere also features Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s long-time confidant and manager, Jon Landau; Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Odessa Young as Faye; Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father, Doug; Gaby Hoffman as Springsteen’s mother, Adele; and David Krumholtz as Columbia executive, Al Teller.

More Hulu News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now