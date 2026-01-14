Bobby Lee Lands First-Ever Stand-Up Special on Hulu

After 30+ years in comedy, the "Mad TV" alum and podcast star brings his debut special to Hulu, produced alongside Bill Burr.

After more than three decades in comedy, Bobby Lee is finally stepping into the spotlight with his very first stand-up special, and Hulu will be the exclusive home.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, Bobby Lee has officially inked a deal to bring his first-ever stand-up special to Hulu, marking a major milestone in a career that has spanned more than 30 years. The special will premiere on Hulu in the U.S., and internationally via Disney+ for bundle subscribers, though Hulu has yet to release an official premiere date.

The San Diego-born comic, known for his fearless humor and cult-favorite podcasting, is set to bring a career’s worth of laughs, stories, and unfiltered insight to audiences worldwide.

Lee is filming the special at the historic Balboa Theater in his hometown of San Diego, California, this weekend. Produced by North Hill Productions and directed by Louis Katz, Lee is also executive producing alongside comedy powerhouse Bill Burr and Mike Bertolina.

Despite decades of success on stage and screen, Lee has long been candid about his anxiety around creating a first stand-up special.

Now, Lee has confronted that fear head-on, offering audiences a culmination of his prolific career as a stand-up, actor, and podcaster. Lee co-hosts two of the world’s top comedy podcasts Bad Friends and Tiger Belly and was a fan-favorite cast member on Mad TV for eight seasons from 2001 to 2009.

His film and television work spans decades, with credits including Splitting Up Together, Animal Practice, And Just Like That…, Magnum P.I., and Reservation Dogs.

Hulu has recently become a hub for stand-up comedy, highlighted by Kumail Nanjiani’s Golden Globe-nominated special Stand-Up for Night Thoughts.

The streamer also has upcoming specials from Nikki Glaser, Lisa Ann Walter, and Hannah Berner, solidifying its reputation as a go-to destination for contemporary comedy.

With this long-awaited special, Bobby Lee is poised to showcase the humor, honesty, and irreverence that have made him a beloved figure in comedy for over 30 years, finally on a stage all his own.

