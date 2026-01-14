Disney+ Secures First Look Deal for Fresh UK Content from Stephan Graham and Hannah Walters

This comes after Stephen Graham's Golden Globe win over the weekend.

Fresh off a Golden Globes win, actor and producer Stephan Graham alongside wife and fellow actor/producer Hannah Walters have signed a new first-look deal with Disney+ UK.

Disney+ has today confirmed a two-year first-look deal out of the UK with Matriarch Productions, founded by the award-winning actors and producers Stephen Graham (A Thousand Blows, Deliver Me From Nowhere) and Hannah Walters (Boiling Point, Adolescence).

The new two-year deal will span original scripted and unscripted series, bringing an ambitious slate of compelling British stories to audiences worldwide.

Matriarch Productions, along with The Story Collective, and Water & Power Productions are behind the critically acclaimed Hulu Original series A Thousand Blows, which just debuted its second season.

This past weekend, Graham took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in Netflix's highly-acclaimed series Adolescence.

Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters, Founders, Matriarch Productions: “We are beyond thrilled to be working with Disney+ and through this creative partnership will strive to produce inspiring, entertaining and thought-provoking storytelling.”

"Stephen and Hannah have proven they know how to tell bold, impactful stories and our vision also aligns with them around providing a platform for underrepresented voices in the UK. Distinctive, local stories that entertain and resonate with audiences are what Disney+ are committed to championing, making Matriarch the perfect partners as we look to evolve our production slate in the UK. This is a dream, and we're thrilled to continue working with them." Lee Mason, VP, Scripted, Disney+ EMEA: "Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters are storytellers with real purpose — creative, fearless, and deeply committed to discovering, nurturing, and championing new talent. I'm genuinely excited to keep working with them, and to support the kind of ambitious, distinctive work they want to put into the world with Disney+."

