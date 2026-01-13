William Jackson Harper Joins Cast of FX's Limited Series "Cry Wolf"

The actor joins a cast that also includes Olivia Colman, Brie Larson, Shawn Hatosy, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Jack Greig.
The Good Place star William Jackson Harper has joined the cast of FX's upcoming limited series Cry Wolf.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Harper has joined the cast of Cry Wolf, which is inspired by the Danish show Ulven Kommer (Cry Wolf).
  • Harper joins the previously announced cast including Olivia Colman, Brie Larson, Shawn Hatosy, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Jack Greig.
  • FX’s Cry Wolf is a psychological family thriller following a social worker, Kath (Colman), and a mother, April (Larson), thrust into crisis when the mother’s teenage daughter, Mia (Lind), alleges abuse, pushing both women to their limits as they navigate an impossible situation.
  • Harper will reportedly play Arthur, Kath’s supervisor at Child Protective Services, who has a good sense of humor.
  • Hatosy plays April’s husband and Mia’s stepfather, who is at the center of the girl’s abuse allegations. Greig plays April’s son.
  • Production on the series is set to begin in the very near future.
  • Aside from his role in The Good Place, Harper recently appeared in the fourth season of The Morning Show. In the Marvel Universe, Harper appeared as Quaz in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

