Limited Deal Now Live for the Disney+, Hulu Bundle

The Disney+, Hulu Bundle (With Ads) promotion is officially live, offering viewers the perfect way to start the new year with premium content at an unbeatable value.

What’s Happening:

Starting today, January 12th, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for the Disney+, Hulu Bundle (With Ads) for $9.99/month.

This limited-time promotion gives an new opportunity for viewers looking to explore the massive libraries of both streaming giants.

The launch of this offer coincides with a slate of highly anticipated releases: Tell Me Lies: The drama continues with new episodes streaming January 13. The Beauty: Ryan Murphy's twisted new series about the dark side of physical perfection premieres January 21. Disneyland Handcrafted: A behind-the-scenes look at the artistry of the parks arrives January 22. Wonder Man: Marvel's Hollywood satire starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II drops all episodes on January 27 at 9pm EST.



Hollywood Heroes and "The Beauty" of Horror

Beyond the streaming deal, the content arriving this month taps into some fascinating history and dark modern satire.

About Wonder Man: Simon Williams (Wonder Man) made his debut in The Avengers #9 back in 1964. Originally introduced as a villain empowered by Baron Zemo, he seemingly died in his first appearance. In the comics, Simon’s brain patterns were used to create the programming for The Vision. This makes them "brothers" of a sort, a complex relationship that has fueled decades of storylines. The new Disney+ series leans heavily into Simon Williams' most famous day job: a Hollywood actor and stuntman. In the comics, Simon was one of the few Avengers to have a public identity and a successful career in show business, often struggling to balance red carpet premieres with saving the world. The series features the return of Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), the "actor" who played the Mandarin in Iron Man 3. This pairing of two "actors" in the MCU promises a meta-commentary on the nature of performance and fame.

About The Beauty: Based on the Image Comics series by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, The Beauty explores a sexually transmitted disease that makes the infected physically beautiful before eventually killing them. While the comic debuted in 2016, the adaptation arrives at a time when the conversation around "quick fix" beauty treatments and injections (like Ozempic) is at an all-time high.

If you haven't read the original comics for either series, they are available now on Marvel Unlimited and digital comic platforms.

