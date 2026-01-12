Limited Deal Now Live for the Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Kick off 2026 with a massive library of content for one low monthly price.
The Disney+, Hulu Bundle (With Ads) promotion is officially live, offering viewers the perfect way to start the new year with premium content at an unbeatable value.
What’s Happening:
- Starting today, January 12th, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for the Disney+, Hulu Bundle (With Ads) for $9.99/month.
- This limited-time promotion gives an new opportunity for viewers looking to explore the massive libraries of both streaming giants.
- The launch of this offer coincides with a slate of highly anticipated releases:
- Tell Me Lies: The drama continues with new episodes streaming January 13.
- The Beauty: Ryan Murphy's twisted new series about the dark side of physical perfection premieres January 21.
- Disneyland Handcrafted: A behind-the-scenes look at the artistry of the parks arrives January 22.
- Wonder Man: Marvel's Hollywood satire starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II drops all episodes on January 27 at 9pm EST.
Hollywood Heroes and "The Beauty" of Horror
- Beyond the streaming deal, the content arriving this month taps into some fascinating history and dark modern satire.
- About Wonder Man:
- Simon Williams (Wonder Man) made his debut in The Avengers #9 back in 1964.
- Originally introduced as a villain empowered by Baron Zemo, he seemingly died in his first appearance.
- In the comics, Simon’s brain patterns were used to create the programming for The Vision.
- This makes them "brothers" of a sort, a complex relationship that has fueled decades of storylines.
- The new Disney+ series leans heavily into Simon Williams' most famous day job: a Hollywood actor and stuntman.
- In the comics, Simon was one of the few Avengers to have a public identity and a successful career in show business, often struggling to balance red carpet premieres with saving the world.
- The series features the return of Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), the "actor" who played the Mandarin in Iron Man 3.
- This pairing of two "actors" in the MCU promises a meta-commentary on the nature of performance and fame.
- About The Beauty:
- Based on the Image Comics series by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, The Beauty explores a sexually transmitted disease that makes the infected physically beautiful before eventually killing them.
- While the comic debuted in 2016, the adaptation arrives at a time when the conversation around "quick fix" beauty treatments and injections (like Ozempic) is at an all-time high.
- If you haven't read the original comics for either series, they are available now on Marvel Unlimited and digital comic platforms.
More Disney+ and Hulu News:
- Marvel Debuts a Prestige-Style Trailer for "Wonder Man"
- FX Debuts a Chilling In-Universe Trailer for Ryan Murphy's "The Beauty"
- Saved by Mario Lopez! "Access Hollywood" Host Makes Appearance in Upcoming Marvel Series "Wonder Man"
- Wonder Man is "Different Than Any Other Marvel Show," Says Lead Actor Abdul-Mateen II
- A Message From The Corporation: Check Out the Latest Teaser for FX's "The Beauty"
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now