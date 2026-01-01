Marvel Debuts a Prestige-Style Trailer for "Wonder Man"

Marvel kicks off 2026 with a meta, prestige-film-inspired trailer for "Wonder Man," spotlighting Hollywood satire, superhero fatigue, and an all-star cast led by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
Marvel kicked off 2026 with a brand-new trailer for Wonder Man, cut in the style of a prestige film.

What’s Happening:

  • Meet Simon Williams, Trevor Slattery, and Von Kovak in Marvel Television’s New Year’s Day trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man.
  • Edited like an ad for a prestige indie film, the trailer leans into the Hollywood insider plot, set to Gioachino Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville.”
  • The new trailer highlights the clout of the series’ actors.
    • Emmy Winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) as Simon Williams/Wonder Man
    • Academy Award Winner Ben Kingsley (Gandhi) as Trevor Slattery
    • Guldbagge Award Winner Zlatko Burić (Triangle of Sadness) as Von Kovak
  • The meta trailer even points out how the film within the series is trying to combat “superhero fatigue” among audiences.
  • MCU fans are already familiar with Ben Kingsley’s character, Trevor Slattery, a washed-up actor who debuted in Iron Man 3, where he was the public face of an international terrorist known as The Mandarin. He next appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where he was held captive as punishment for posing as a member of the Ten Rings.

  • Further connecting the Trevor Slattery dots, the Wonder Man series is co-created by Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, who also directs the first two episodes.
  • Wonder Man follows Simon Williams, a struggling actor with secret powers, auditioning for a role that hits close to home - a remake of the 1980 superhero film Wonder Man
  • Check out the new trailer below and don’t miss Wonder Man, streaming January 27th on Disney+.

