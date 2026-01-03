A Message From The Corporation: Check Out the Latest Teaser for FX's "The Beauty"

"Well, damn, Jackie! I can't control the side effects!"

Ryan Murphy’s latest project The Beauty has released a new teaser, showcasing Ashton Kutcher as the head of The Corporation.

What’s Happening:

We are less than two weeks from " The Beauty you deserve!”

In a new teaser clip for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming sci-fi thriller series, fans get a first look at Ashton Kutcher in his unnamed role as head of “The Corporation”

Set up as a product showcase, Ashton Kutcher monologues about all the benefits of The Beauty, a drug that helps fix the “aesthetically challenged.”

Clearly playing into the Ozempic craze, the new product seems too good to be true.

Check out the teaser below:

Based on the comic books of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, The Beauty is co-created, written and executive produced by Murphy and Matt Hodgson.

Production on the 11-episode first season began back in November 2024.

The 2016 graphic novel explores an STD that makes those infected beautiful. The deadly disease, known as “the Beauty," is suspected of being a government made illness. Following detectives Drew Foster and Kara Vaughn, the pair will attempt to get to the bottom of this gorgeously deadly disease as they encounter corrupt politicians, federal agents, and a mercenary hunting them down.

Taking inspiration from the comic and combining it with the current celebrity trends, The Beauty transforms the STD into an injectable drug that makes those who use it more beautiful.

But when supermodels begin dying in brutal and unexplainable ways, FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) discover a narrative that is far more nefarious than they could have thought.

With the future of humanity at risk, they find themselves in the midst of conspiracy between The Beauty and its creator The Corporation.

Kutcher’s character will stop at nothing to protect the trillion dollar company.

You can catch the first three episodes of The Beauty on FX and Hulu at 9PM ET.

New episodes will premiere each Wednesday with two episodes debuting each night in the final two premiere weeks.

The series’ first season will have 11 episodes.



