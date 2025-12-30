New Trailer for Fourth Season of "Will Trent" Promises Serious Story Arcs for Hit ABC Series

And perhaps some of those lingering questions from Season Three will be answered.

The fourth season of ABC's hit series, Will Trent, is just around the corner and a new trailer promises some serious new story arcs and will hopefully answer some questions left lingering after the third season finale.

What’s Happening:

ABC has dropped a new trailer for the fourth season of their hit series, Will Trent, which is set to debut next week on the Alphabet network.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse into the premise for this fourth season, which finds us five months after the attack on the GBI, when a figure from Will’s past escapes prison, forcing him to defy orders and launch a search that rips open old wounds and threatens to destroy everything he’s fought to rebuild.

Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling Will Trent series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Will Trent stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Kevin Daniels as Franklin Wilks, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner.

In the end of season three, we saw Will’s own emotional state - which we catch glimpses of in the trailer - caught between personal and professional responsibilities, left open and hopefully resolved early in the coming season. This was in large part due to unanswered questions at the end of the season three finale, where fans are wondering about Amanda’s medical condition, and serious questions about Ormewood were raised as he was seen collapsing and seizing before the episode ended.

The fourth season of Will Trent arrives on January 6th on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.