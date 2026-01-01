FX Debuts a Chilling In-Universe Trailer for Ryan Murphy’s "The Beauty"

FX kicks off 2026 with a fake commercial for The Beauty, Ryan Murphy’s upcoming psychological thriller about a deadly product that promises perfection at a terrifying cost.

“New year, new you.” Looking to make some changes in 2026? Try The Beauty, a new beauty product from The Corporation… FX has released a new in-universe trailer for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming psychological thriller.

What’s Happening:

“One shot makes you hot.” That’s the tagline for The Beauty, the product within FX’s series of the same name.

FX kicked off 2026 with a fake ad for the nonexistent product, showing stars of the show transforming from everyday people into supermodels.

The fake commercial features Francesca Farago, Kyra Green, Carol Chafauzer, Austin Keil, and The Goddess Boys (Adrian Patterson and RJ Chumbley).

In FX’s The Beauty, when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways, FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) uncover a conspiracy that threatens the future of humanity. The investigation leads them directly into the crosshairs of “The Corporation” (Ashton Kutcher), who will stop at nothing to protect his trillion-dollar empire. The Beauty is based on the 2016 comic book series written by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley.

The first three episodes of FX’s The Beauty premiere Wednesday, January 21st, at 9:00 pm ET on FX and Hulu. Individual new episodes will continue to drop on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET through February 11th, culminating in a double-episode finale.

Check out the fake ad for The Beauty below and don’t miss the series premiere later this month.

