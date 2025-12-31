Idol University Opens Its Doors: ABC Debuts Trailer for Upcoming Season of "American Idol"

"American Idol" is now enrolling the next generation of icons.
American Idol is getting ready to welcome in the Class of 2026 as it returns for its ninth season on ABC late next month.

  • Ryan Seacrest is back as host with judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie returning – marking the second season of this judge trio.
  • This will be the ninth season of American Idol on ABC and its 24th overall.
  • The new teaser released for the upcoming season sees the host and judges taking a stroll through the Halls of Idol University, featuring over 20 years of winners, stars and memorabilia.
  • A familiar face even turns up as an exhibit – Clay Aiken, who came second place way back in the second ever season of the show on Fox in 2003.
  • The teaser comes to a close with a few memorable clips from the show's history.
  • American Idol returns for Season 24 on Monday, January 26th at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

