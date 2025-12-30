Unravel the Drama: Stassi Schroeder Hosts the New Official "Tell Me Lies" Podcast

Launching a week before the Season 3 premiere, the new "Tell Me Lies" podcast will recap episodes while interviewing the cast, crew and celebrity superfans.

Before the drama of Tell Me Lies returns for its third season, fans of the hit Hulu series can recap the first two seasons with the all-new Tell Me Lies Official Podcast.

What's Happening:

The Tell Me Lies Official Podcast will premiere on Tuesday, January 6th with an episode recapping Season 1 and 2.

The podcast will be hosted by three-time New York Times bestselling author, television personality, and podcast host Stassi Schroeder – who recently hosted The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion Special.

The podcast will feature interviews with the cast, creative team and celebrity superfans of the series as they breakdown the drama each week, share exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, and tease what’s to come in the rest of the season.

Podcast guests include Tell Me Lies showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer; series stars Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Costa D’Angelo; costume designer Charlotte Svenson; composer Jay Wadley; and celebrity fans Lauren Mayberry, Katie Maloney, Teala Dunn and Jessi Draper.

The nine-episode podcast debuts on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., with audio episodes on all audio platforms, tied to the Season 3 premiere of Tell Me Lies.

New podcast episodes drop weekly timed to each new show episode release.

This is but the latest in a string of companion podcasts for Disney’s hit TV series, with other upcoming podcasts including Season 2 of Paradise, Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and more.

Tell Me Lies Season 3 follows Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) as they've rekindled their tumultuous romance in time for spring semester at Baird College. While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with. Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions from the previous year also force Lucy and Stephen's friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle.

Other starring actors this season include Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder, Costa D’Angelo.

Season 3 of Tell Me Lies premieres Tuesday, January 13th with two new episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

