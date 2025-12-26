Boxing Day Special Look: Get a Sneak Peek of "A Thousand Blows" Season 2 with Steven Knight
Knight is also known for his work on "Peaky Blinders."
In a very fitting move, Hulu has revealed a special look at A Thousand Blows Season 2 on boxing day.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu is gearing up for the release of A Thousand Blows Season 2 with a special look at the upcoming season with writer and executive producer Steven Knight.
- The critically acclaimed series premiered back in February, following Hezekiah and Alec, two best friends from Jamaica who find themselves entrapped in London’s vibrant and unpredictable East End.
- Knight, who is also responsible for Peaky Blinders, shares that the main characters begin the second season scattered.
- Each of them has their own unique challenges that will bring their stories to new places.
- Mary in particular will have an extra challenge, where she will have to earn the trust of the Elephants back after Season 1.
- Knight also highlights that a heist in the second series will be an easy highlight of the series that viewers won’t wanna miss.
- Season 2 of A Thousand Blows is set to debut on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on January 9th.
- All six episodes will release at the same time.
Hulu Premieres:
- Also coming to Hulu this January is Ryan Murphy’s The Beauty.
- Based on the comic books of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, The Beauty is co-created, written and executive produced by Murphy and Matt Hodgson.
- The 2016 graphic novel explores an STD that makes those infected beautiful. The deadly disease, known as “the Beauty," is suspected of being a government made illness.
- Following detectives Drew Foster and Kara Vaughn, the pair will attempt to get to the bottom of this gorgeously deadly disease as they encounter corrupt politicians, federal agents, and a mercenary hunting them down.
- Hulu shared the series' first teaser just a few days ago, giving viewers a glimpse at what lies ahead.
