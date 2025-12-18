"The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball" Renewed for Two More Seasons Prior to Second Season's Debut

This news comes just days before the show returns for Season 2!

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball fans are eating good this holiday season, as we're learning that the show will be returning for two additional seasons.

What's Happening:

Just ahead of the show's return on next week, Hulu has shared that The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball has been renewed for two more seasons.

More details on the 3rd and 4th seasons, including launch timing, will be shared at a later date.

But to tide excited fans over until then, Hulu shared custom holiday art that's full of hidden references to the beloved series.

In the second season, the Watterson family is back to prove that reality is just a suggestion in their wonderfully weird world.

Gumball, Darwin, and the town of Elmore are more chaotic, hilarious, and bizarre than ever before, navigating a fresh wave of absurdity.

This season tackles a promposal involving Penny faking her own death, outright pandemonium with wild animals invading the suburbs, and a witchy student cult attempting a yearbook séance.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is pure satire and hijinks, offering plenty of laughs for kids and adults alike, culminating in the long-awaited return of the franchise’s biggest foe: Rob and The Void.

The stellar voice cast includes Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Gumball’s younger brother Darwin, Kinza Syed Khan as younger sister Anais, Teresa Gallagher as Gumball’s mother Nicole, and Dan Russell as his father Richard, and many more.

The series, produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, returns on Monday, December 22nd, only on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

More Hulu News: