Racing Through the Serengeti: Bertie Gregory's Latest Nat Geo Special Takes Him on an Adventure with Cheetahs
"Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory" premieres New Year's Day on National Geographic.
National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory is once again getting up-close with another of the world's most majestic creatures – cheetahs!
What's Happening:
- In a new special set to debut on New Year's Day 2026, Bertie Gregory arrives in the Serengeti as the spectacular wildebeest migration kicks off. He’s here to film the fastest land animal on Earth: the cheetah. As he gets close to a mother caring for her tiny cubs and a young group of males executing phenomenal hunts as a team, he learns about the unexpected challenges the species endures.
- This follows recent, more aquatic up-close adventures, like Dolphins Up Close and Sharks Up Close.
- Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory premieres Thursday, January 1st at 9/8c on National Geographic and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
Who is Bertie Gregory?
- Bertie Gregory is a British wildlife filmmaker, photographer, presenter, and National Geographic Explorer, celebrated for his immersive storytelling and groundbreaking cinematography in some of the world’s most extreme environments.
- Prior to that, we’ve also been treated to several shows on Disney+ and National Geographic, including Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, which brings viewers behind the scenes to extreme places - Antarctica, Zambia, Patagonia - to view wildlife, including the largest whale gathering ever captured.
- There was also Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory: A multi–Emmy Award–winning series that immerses audiences in encounters with elusive creatures across the globe, as well as Gregory’s involvement in Secrets of the Penguins, a three-part series for National Geographic where Gregory camped more than two months near an emperor penguin colony in Antarctica.
