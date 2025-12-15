Disney Scores Nominations in Sports and Children’s Categories of The 37th Annual PGA Awards
Nominations for the remaining categories will be announced on January 9th, 2026.
Nominees have been revealed in select categories for The 37th Annual PGA Awards (Producers Guild Awards), with Disney picking up a handful of nominations.
What's Happening:
- The Producers Guild of America have announced the nominees in the Sports, Children’s, and Short-Form categories that will advance to the final round of voting for the 37th Annual Producers Guild Awards.
- Winners will be announced at the PGA’s East and West Coast Celebrations of the nominees and producing teams in February.
- The annual Producers Guild Awards ceremony celebrates the work of producing and recognizes standout achievements across film, television, and emerging media, highlighting the professionals whose decisions and oversight have made superlative contributions to the projects shaping the industry and culture at large.
- Nominees for Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, and Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures will be announced on Friday, January 9th.
- The Sports, Children’s, and Short-Form nominees are listed below, with Disney projects bolded.
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
- 100 Foot Wave
- Big Dreams: The Little League World Series 2024
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills
- Surf Girls: International
The Award for Outstanding Children's Program
- LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past
- Phineas and Ferb
- Sesame Street
- Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical
- SpongeBob SquarePants
The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
- Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence
- The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains
- Hacks: Bit By Bit
- Overtime with Bill Maher
- The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode
