Explore a New Faction of Pandora with "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Merchandise from Disney Store

Audiences are about to embark on a new adventure in the world of Pandora as Avatar: Fire and Ash makes its theatrical debut on December 19. Ahead of the release, Disney Store is unveiling a new merchandise collection that includes toys, apparel, and collectibles

Are you ready to revisit Pandora and join the Sully family for another adventure? We're so excited to be introduced to new characters and discover other factions of the Na'vi.

Of course, a new movie means new merchandise collections, and Disney Store is helping fans to embrace the story across a variety of products. Whether you're looking for collectibles or fashionable apparel with the film's logo, there is something here for everyone.

The Avatar: Fire and Ash collection is available now at Disney Store.

Toruk Plush – Pandora–The World of Avatar – 20 1/2'' | Disney Store

D23-Exclusive Disney twenty-three 2025 Winter Issue – Avatar: Fire and Ash Cover | Disney Store

Avatar: Fire and Ash Logo Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store

Avatar: Fire and Ash Logo T-Shirt for Adults – Blue | Disney Store

Avatar: Fire and Ash Logo Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

Avatar: Fire and Ash Logo T-Shirt for Adults – Red | Disney Store

