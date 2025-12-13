Get A Preview of The New Original Score Coming to Adventure Way As The Opening Draws Near
And the composer used to work at the Disneyland Hotel!
Get a sneak peek, or sneak "listen" to the new, original, music coming to the new Adventure Way at Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, French composer Philippe Rombi surprised Disneyland Paris fans during an event in the heart of the resort by personally unveiling the new musical theme written for Adventure Way.
- Adventure Way is the new promenade that will link together the immersive worlds of Disney Adventure World (formerly Walt Disney Studios Park) starting in March of 2026.
- While the music for the park’s “worlds” such as World of Frozen, is naturally based on the animated films or other source material, an area as unique as Adventure Way could only have an original score.
- This original background music score is a first for Disneyland Paris since 1992 and the original soundtrack heard in Discoveryland.
- To rise to this musical challenge, and inspired by his distinctive style, the Imagineers decided to call upon a composer well known in French cinema: Philippe Rombi.
- Rombi has been nominated four times for the César Awards, notably for the film Joyeux Noël, whose soundtrack was recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra at the legendary Abbey Road studios.
- He recorded the music for Adventure Way the same way in the same place during the summer of 2025, with the 84 musicians of this iconic orchestra. It was a return to his roots for the composer, who worked as a pianist at the Disneyland Hotel when Disneyland Paris opened in 1992.
- Building on creative discussions, concept reviews, and even a visit to the Disney Adventure World construction site, Philippe Rombi devised two main themes inspired by notions of adventure, travel, wonder, and distant horizons.
- From these two main motifs, he composed a magnificent suite of nearly 40 minutes that resonates throughout Adventure Way, including the various themed gardens that are part of it. For these gardens, he added subtle nods to Disney themes, like Peter Pan and 101 Dalmatians for the Gazebo Garden, and Tangled for its dedicated garden. A special piano version can also be heard at The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge. The result is a perfect blend of Philippe Rombi’s artistic identity and Disney’s musical universe.
What They’re Saying:
- Philippe Rombi: “Choosing to create original music for an entire area of a Disney Park is extremely rare, and it’s even rarer to entrust this job to a French composer. It’s a true recognition of my work and a real honour. I’ve always composed from the heart, driven by my passion. The fact that my music moved the Imagineers to the point where they felt they could entrust me with this huge responsibility means a great deal to me.”
The Way to Adventure World:
- Adventure World is one key part of the transformation of the Walt Disney Studios Park into the new Disney Adventure World.
- Adventure Way will serve as the Main Street-style pathway leading to more worlds that are coming to the park in the coming years, and will also feature attractions, shops, and dining of its own.
- One of these attractions is a new spinning attraction themed to Tangled, and a new swings-style attraction themed to the classic Pixar film, Up.
- When the area debuts in March, it will lead up to the new World of Frozen, and in the coming years, a new area and major attraction based on the animated classic, The Lion King.
