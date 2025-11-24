And at Least We See a First Look at "Raiponce Tangled Spin" at Disney Adventure World

The sneak peek is one of several pieces of Disney Adventure World news today.

As the grand debut of Disney Adventure World approaches, today, we're getting a sneak peek at one of the new rides coming to the park.

What's Happening:

  • Next spring, when World of Frozen opens, Walt Disney Studios Park will officially become Disney Adventure World.
  • One new part of the park is Adventure Way, which will be home to the family attraction Raiponce Tangled Spin (or Rapunzel Tangled Spin for us Americans).
  • On this ride, guests will spin around in a gondola below a ceiling of floating lanterns.
  • Naturally, "I See the Light" can be heard during the attraction.

  • Plus, Mandy Moore will reprise her role as Rapunzel for the ride's announcements.
  • Raiponce Tangled Spin will open on March 29th, 2026.
  • In addition to the first-look images from Disney, our own Benji got a chance to step into the attraction for a closer look.

  • Incidentally, this announcement falls on the 15th anniversary of Tangled, which was released on this day in 2010.

