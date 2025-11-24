It's Time To Open Up The Gates As World of Frozen Opening Date Officially Revealed for Disney Adventure World
Warm Hugs Abound, but World of Frozen isn't the only new addition guests will get to see.
As promised, we are getting news from Disneyland Paris, letting us know when the highly anticipated World of Frozen will open at the newly named Disney Adventure World.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has announced the date that the Walt Disney Studios Park will officially become Disney Adventure World with the opening of the highly-anticipated World of Frozen.
- The new land is set to officially open on March 29th 2026, which is also the day the park will officially be renamed to Disney Adventure World.
- The new World of Frozen is the landmark and arguable marquee of this phase of the evolution of Disney Adventure World with a full land that will invite guests to immerse themselves in the world of the smash hit film, Frozen.
- The land will feature a new attraction, Frozen Ever After, as well as characters and entertainment, including the recently revealed announcement of a walk-around Olaf animatronic figure that guests will be able to see.
- Along with the World of Frozen, this also includes the opening of Adventure Way at the park, a new main avenue that will feature entertainment, 14 new dining locations, all leading up to Adventure Bay - home to a brand new nighttime spectacular.
- Adventure Way will also serve as the home for a brand new attraction inspired by the Walt Disney Animation studios classic, Tangled - which also just celebrated its 15th anniversary.
A Necessary Step:
- The transformation of the Walt Disney Studios Park at the Disneyland Paris Resort into Disney Adventure World is a much needed one.
- Since opening, built more out of necessity than desire, the Walt Disney Studios Park has been widely regarded by Disney enthusiasts as the worst Disney Park in the world.
- In the docuseries, The Imagineering Story, on Disney+, current Walt Disney Imagineering president Bruce Vaughn retold a story where upon his first visit to the park, he felt like he was in a backstage environment the whole time, wondering when he would get to the detailed worlds that guests see when visiting the park. They never showed up.
- Over time, new additions came (and some went), and the park began to change for the better.
- This also includes the addition of Worlds of Pixar, home to areas and attractions themed to Toy Story, Ratatouille, Cars, and Finding Nemo. Additionally, Marvel Avengers Campus arrived at the land, inviting guests into an immersive world of superheroes, with Avengers Assemble: Flight Force and Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure.
