Imagineering Confirms a New Way to Meet Olaf is Coming to Disney Parks Soon
I guess he does have a skull now.
After a tease yesterday, a new episode of "We Call it Imagineering" confirms that a self-walking Olaf robot is headed to Disney Parks.
What's Happening:
- This morning, WDI debuted the latest episode of their YouTube series "We Call it Imagineering."
- The theme for this installment was Research & Development, with visits to Glendale, Zurich, and beyond.
- Luckily for fans, the episode didn't take long to break big news.
- It was revealed that a roaming Olaf robot would be coming to World of Frozen lands at Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris (specifically, the soon-to-be-named Disney Adventure World) early next year.
- Specifically, the figure will be featured in the Arendelle Bay Show coming to Disney Adventure World and will make limited-time special appearances at Hong Kong Disneyland.
- Not only can this figure walk on its own and interact with guests but it also seems as though his nose is removable just like the animated character.
- Olaf has a fully articulate mouth, eyes, and arms — plus, he can engage in conversations with guests.
- As with the BDX droid before him, Olaf was developed using what Imagineers called reinforcement learning — which is in the same family as artificial intelligence and machine learning.
- Elsewhere in the episode, we also got a glimpse at other robots in development, including one that can Moonwalk and another that's learned to pirouette.
- Radio-controlled swimming robots were also shown, although it's anyone's guess what characters these could ultimately be or what offerings they may appear in.
- For even more, you can check out our full recap of "We Call it Imagineering" Episode 7.
More World of Frozen:
- As mentioned, World of Frozen is nearing completion at Disneyland Paris.
- When it does open, it will also usher in the official change from Walt Disney Studios Park to Disney Adventure World.
- On that note, we're expecting more news from the resort today!
- Meanwhile, the first World of Frozen premiered at Hong Kong Disneyland last year.
- The land includes Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs and a slightly different version of Frozen Ever After.
- Luckily, Disney revealed that updated Audio-Animatronics like those seen in the Hong Kong version will be coming to EPCOT next year.
