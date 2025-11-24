Imagineering Confirms a New Way to Meet Olaf is Coming to Disney Parks Soon

I guess he does have a skull now.

After a tease yesterday, a new episode of "We Call it Imagineering" confirms that a self-walking Olaf robot is headed to Disney Parks.

What's Happening:

  • This morning, WDI debuted the latest episode of their YouTube series "We Call it Imagineering."
  • The theme for this installment was Research & Development, with visits to Glendale, Zurich, and beyond.
  • Luckily for fans, the episode didn't take long to break big news.
  • It was revealed that a roaming Olaf robot would be coming to World of Frozen lands at Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris (specifically, the soon-to-be-named Disney Adventure World) early next year.
  • Specifically, the figure will be featured in the Arendelle Bay Show coming to Disney Adventure World and will make limited-time special appearances at Hong Kong Disneyland.

  • Not only can this figure walk on its own and interact with guests but it also seems as though his nose is removable just like the animated character.
  • Olaf has a fully articulate mouth, eyes, and arms — plus, he can engage in conversations with guests.
  • As with the BDX droid before him, Olaf was developed using what Imagineers called reinforcement learning — which is in the same family as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

  • Elsewhere in the episode, we also got a glimpse at other robots in development, including one that can Moonwalk and another that's learned to pirouette.
  • Radio-controlled swimming robots were also shown, although it's anyone's guess what characters these could ultimately be or what offerings they may appear in.
  • For even more, you can check out our full recap of "We Call it Imagineering" Episode 7.

More World of Frozen:

  • Luckily, Disney revealed that updated Audio-Animatronics like those seen in the Hong Kong version will be coming to EPCOT next year.

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
