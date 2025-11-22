Disneyland Paris Promises Major Disney Adventure World Announcements in Coming Days

And now, we're announcing the announcement of those forthcoming announcements.

Disneyland Paris has made an official announcement promising, well, an official announcement in the coming days regarding the new World of Frozen and more from the-soon-to-be-named Disney Adventure World.

Disneyland Paris has teased a major announcement coming from the resort in the coming days, with a beautiful video taking flight through World Premiere at what is currently known as The Walt Disney Studios Park.

While most of the video flies throughout the entrance plaza and indoor Main Street-esque World Premiere soundstage, we also catch glimpses of an entrance plaza with a blank water tower that no longer reads “Walt Disney Studios.”

The video does little to reveal what the announcements are regarding, flying through a quick service eatery and gift shop in the World Premiere soundstage.

However, the caption attached on social media says that a new adventure is about to begin promising that the official opening date of World of Frozen at the park will be revealed on November 24th, at 8:00 PM (local time).

That means for friends on the East Coast of the United States, stay tuned around 2:00 PM, and those on the west coast should have alarms set for 11:00 AM.

This is also a big deal because as previously announced, when World of Frozen opens, the park will officially become Disney Adventure World, dropping the Walt Disney Studios Park moniker forever.

Along with the big opening date, Disneyland Paris has also promised “other exciting surprises about Disney Adventure World!” so it sounds like we might be hearing more than just an opening date.

